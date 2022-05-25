Rochester Red Wings hold off Syracuse Mets in series opener

Today, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E), subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), announced the companies have filed proposed changes to delivery rates with the New York State Public Service Commission (NYSPSC). The plans, titled “Reliable Energy New York: Investing in Our Future,” outline a proposal for each company that include infrastructure investments for a more resilient, sustainable and smart system, more resources to support customers and local communities, energy efficiency programs and investments to enable renewable energy, as well as economic development proposals that will help build cleaner, healthier communities. As inflation and other economic impacts affecting customers here in New York and across the country, the companies recognize the importance of balancing the critical investments our grid requires as well as the needs and expectations of our customers.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO