ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Rochester Red Wings hold off Syracuse Mets in series opener

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rochester Red Wings returned to the win column on Tuesday night by defeating the Syracuse Mets, 5-4, in the series opener at NBT Bank Stadium. Rochester jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning on Joey Meneses’s grand...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo softball claims Class B1 title

The No. 2 seeded Waterloo Indians and the top-seeded Batavia Blue Devils faced off in the Class B1 Section V Softball Championship on Saturday morning at Webster Schroeder High School. The Indians came out victorious by a score of 6-4 and claimed their second sectional title in three seasons. Mikayla...
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell rolls past Rutgers, advances to NCAA Title Game

After a three-hour, 37-minute lightning delay, the Cornell Big Red men’s lacrosse team rolled past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 17-10, on Saturday afternoon at Rentschler Field in the semifinals. Cornell led 3-1 after the first quarter and 8-3 at the half before pulling away in the second half to...
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

SOFTBALL SECTIONAL FINAL ON FL1 RADIO: Waterloo takes on Batavia for Class B1 crown Saturday morning (webcast)

FL1 Radio is live for the Class B1 Section V Softball Championship at Webster Schroeder Saturday morning. The #2 seed Waterloo Indians look to win their second sectional title in three seasons as they take on the #1 seed Batavia Blue Devils. Ted Baker is live from the diamond with pregame coverage starting at 10:50 and first pitch at 11!
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

FRIDAY SECTIONAL REPORT: Pal-Mac boys lacrosse rolls past Geneva; Sodus baseball tops Avon

BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (5/27):. GEN – Max Heieck (1g, 1a); Ryan Brown (3g, 3a); Max Miller (2g, 1a); Daniel Wright (2a); Curtis Denison (4g, 1a); Austin Moore (1a) Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).
GENEVA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Verrett
Person
Daniel Palka
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Joey Meneses
Person
Jake Mangum
FingerLakes1.com

Finger Lakes Health’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences 2022 graduation celebrations

Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduated its thirteenth class. 41 students were pinned and graduated this year. The pinning ceremony took place on Friday evening, May 20, at Kings Catering & Party House. The commencement ceremony, held at The Smith, took place in the afternoon on May 22. The ceremonies were also lived streamed on fingerlakes1.com so that family members, friends and others could share the special moment with the graduates.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

A look into life at Ithaca’s EcoVillage

A turn onto Rachel Carson Way in the Town of Ithaca leads to a community unlike any other in the Finger Lakes. The charm of EcoVillage presents itself at once. To your left is a field of giant solar panels and a berry garden near Frog neighborhood. To your right, the newly developed Tree neighborhood with its modern architecture. Directly ahead is Song neighborhood, where residents put their own spin on untreated wood homes.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rochester Red Wings#The Syracuse Mets#Nbt Bank Stadium#The Red Wings#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Park Zoo Summer Experiences are back!

Seneca Park Zoo Summer Experience programming returns for the first time in two years. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, guests can enjoy unique animal experiences including Keeper Chats, sea lion training, conservation talks, polar bear and red panda enrichment, giraffe feedings and more. With a different schedule each day, there is always something new to experience.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

With COVID-19 in decline, Memorial Day observances are back

With the COVID-19 pandemic easing, if not completely over, many Finger Lakes communities are returning to their traditional Memorial Day observances this year. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason says after a two-year hiatus, the city’s Memorial Day parade is back, with all the usual participants raring to go. Food...
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FingerLakes1.com

NYSEG and RG&E announces “Reliable Energy New York” plans

Today, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E), subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), announced the companies have filed proposed changes to delivery rates with the New York State Public Service Commission (NYSPSC). The plans, titled “Reliable Energy New York: Investing in Our Future,” outline a proposal for each company that include infrastructure investments for a more resilient, sustainable and smart system, more resources to support customers and local communities, energy efficiency programs and investments to enable renewable energy, as well as economic development proposals that will help build cleaner, healthier communities. As inflation and other economic impacts affecting customers here in New York and across the country, the companies recognize the importance of balancing the critical investments our grid requires as well as the needs and expectations of our customers.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Friends of Three Bears awarded cultural grant

Friends of the Three Bears was recently awarded an almost $4,000 Finger Lakes Community Art Grant (FLCAG). The money will be used to fund community arts and history events. FLCAG funding is sourced from the Statewide Community Regrants program of the New York State Council on the Arts through the Auburn Public Theatre.
OVID, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

79K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy