Broward County Pandemic Rent Relief Program Expands With New Funding

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day. Here is what’s open and closed throughout South Florida. CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed. Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS: Parks: Open Beaches: Open Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. SUPERMARKETS: Publix: Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day. Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary. The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed. The stock market is closed. Most banks are closed. There is no mail delivery. Libraries are closed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO