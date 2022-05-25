ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward County Pandemic Rent Relief Program Expands With New Funding

By Kevin Deutsch
tamaractalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Broward County renters impacted by the pandemic may qualify for pandemic rental assistance thanks to $22 million in new funding from the federal government, county officials said. The money is for people in need of relief from past due and unpaid rent and utilities caused by the COVID-19...

tamaractalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Media

New Affordable Housing Options Possibly Coming to Coral Springs

Coral Springs’s answer to more affordable housing options might lie within two plots of vacant land. City officials discussed developing two plots of land north of Sample Road along the west side of Riverside Drive at the May 18 meeting, passing a resolution declaring the vacant land as surplus property. This allows the affordable housing project to continue.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Gas pumps fail hundreds of inspections in South Florida

WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
FLORIDA STATE
tamaractalk.com

OPINION: Putting Tougher Restrictions On Overnight Parking in Tamarac

This past Wednesday, my colleagues and I contemplated putting tougher restrictions on parking on city streets. Let me shed some light on how this piece of legislation work. This ordinance seeks to restrict resident parking on city streets from 11 pm to 6 am, a change from the current 2 am to 6 am schedule.
TAMARAC, FL
calleochonews.com

Severe staffing shortages at FDC Miami puts Miami Dade County at risk

Inmates at FDC Miami claim that they are not receiving proper medical care due to staffing shortages and prison policy violated. In October 2020, Ulysses Cabrera was transferred to FDC Miami (Federal Detention Centre Miami). He was awaiting trial for allegedly commanding a Little Havana-based drug-trafficking gang. According to Cabrera's...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Tamarac, FL
Broward County, FL
Society
County
Broward County, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Talk Media

EL AL To Open U.S. Headquarters In Margate

El Al, Israel’s national airline, is moving its American headquarters to Broward County. “This is happening, for sure,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, who sat in on the meetings leading up to the airline’s decision. “El Al really loved what we had to offer in Broward County, and they’ve already announced to their board and the state of Israel that they will be moving to South Florida imminently.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Housing Trends: Real Estate Inventory Shrunk, Prices Skyrocketed

Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – Matthew Cerulla has been working with a realtor for months trying to find a new family home in East Fort Lauderdale. “They are gone the day they are listed. It’s happened several times,” he said. He’s not alone. The inventory of available houses has shrunk and that has made it difficult for buyers in South Florida. It’s so competitive at times there are bidding wars for an available house with some sellers getting more than their asking price. “Nine out of ten transactions for three years has been cash buyers,” said Larry Revier of TrustLarry Real Estate. Revier, who has been...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Homelessness#Renting#U S Treasury#Family Success Division
NewPelican

City, BSO will buy guns June 4

Pompano Beach – In an effort to reduce gun violence, city and Broward Sheriff’s Office [BSO] officials will host a gun buyback event on June 4 at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to officials, firearms can...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should you mask up again? As COVID cases rise, Florida and the CDC offer different advice. Here’s what to know.

If you take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’ll be wearing a mask when you gather with friends this Memorial Day weekend. But you also could go with the guidance of the state of Florida, which says masks have little to no value. The Florida Department of Health hasn’t updated its guidance since February and isn’t planning to, spokesman Jeremy Redfern said. So ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

What’s Open, What’s Closed On Memorial Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 30th, is Memorial Day. Here is what’s open and closed throughout South Florida. CITY GOVERNMENT & COURTS  Miami-Dade County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida: Closed. Broward County Offices: County offices, including libraries and courthouses, will be closed on Memorial Day. OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND SHOPPING MALLS: Parks: Open Beaches: Open Malls: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. SUPERMARKETS:  Publix:  Stores will operate at regular hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) but Publix pharmacies are closed on Memorial Day. Winn Dixie/ Fresco y Mas: Open regular hours, double-check with the local store since closing hours may vary. The Fresh Market: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Stores will operate on holiday hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. BANKS, MAIL, AND SCHOOLS Public schools are closed as are most colleges and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed. The stock market is closed. Most banks are closed. There is no mail delivery. Libraries are closed.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
BOCANEWSNOW

Worker Falls On Patient At Boca Regional Hospital, Claims Suit

Employee, Assigned To Keep Patient Safe, Allegedly Falls On Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Regional Hospital employee — assigned to keep a patient safe — allegedly fell on the patient injuring them both. The patient, Thea Alfano, is now suing […] The article Worker Falls On Patient At Boca Regional Hospital, Claims Suit appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
calleochonews.com

Tenants Bill of Rights passed in haste exposes landlords: Says 60,000 MIAMI REALTORS®

The Tenants Bill of Rights provides more protection for renters in Miami and is now effective with little resources accesible to educate uninformed landlords and tenants. As South Florida is embroiled in the country’s worst housing crisis, Miami-Dade County mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, has decided to step up to the plate and take action. On May 3rd, 2022 the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a Tenants’ Bill of Rights that would help alleviate some of the pressure on renters.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caretaker who stole $300,000 from Broward couple pleads guilty

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A woman who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Broward County couple pleaded guilty to two federal charges connected to the crime. Sherri Lynn Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy