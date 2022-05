Finally at the 47th game of the season, the Washington Nationals have put together their first winning streak of the season with three in a row. If the Nats can win two of their next three games, they will finish Monday with a 19-31 record at the 50-game mark in the season. Does that give you a sense of déjà vu? It should. But don’t expect the Nats to win 90 games this year with this roster.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO