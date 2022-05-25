ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS: Hillcrest's Potter and Keller sign letters of intent

By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillcrest’s Challiss Potter has been playing golf since she was big enough to swing a club. She said she realized in middle school that she might want to eventually play in college. “So I started to get more serious about golf,” she said. Serious enough that Potter...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
7220sports.com

Wyoming to play on national television at least 10 times this fall

LARAMIE -- Ten of Wyoming's 12 games this fall -- so far -- will be televised nationally and two will be played on Friday nights. The Cowboys will appear on CBS Sports Network five times, including the annual Border War on Nov. 12 against Colorado State in Fort Collins. Fox...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

University of Wyoming 2022 Football Schedule Announced

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 Mountain West Conference Football television schedules were released on Thursday in connection with Mountain West television partners CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and FOX Sports Networks. The Wyoming Cowboys will have at least 10 of their 12 games televised this...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Education
Laramie County, WY
Sports
County
Laramie County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Sports
cowboystatedaily.com

Drinking Wyoming: Chugwater’s Stampede Saloon — Great Country Music, Stiff Drinks = Well-Won Hangover

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Merwyn “Mer” Nilson greeted us at the door of the Stampede Saloon and wanted to know if we’d brought our dancing shoes. We had. That’s why we’re here, to check out a place we’ve heard plays good live classic country music, which surprisingly is hard to find in Wyoming.
CHUGWATER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Two File To Run For Laramie County District Attorney

A pair of candidates filed to run for Laramie County District Attorney on the last day to file for the August 16th Wyoming primary election. The office is currently held by Leigh Anne Manlove, who is potentially facing disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court. Manlove did not file to run for another term ahead of the Friday evening deadline.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Parents file lawsuit against Goshen County School District

TORRINGTON — A lawsuit against the Goshen County School District, the board of trustees and superintendent was filed in regard to the mask mandate which was in effect during the school year from Sept. 7, 2021, to Nov. 1, 2021. According to a press release on Saturday, parents of...
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners: Texas Shooting Shows Why Teachers Need To Be Armed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers and officials in Wyoming are eyeing different approaches to stopping mass shootings such as the one seen in Texas earlier this week. While the group Wyoming Gun Owners issued a statement saying the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Signing Ceremony#Volleyball#Letter Of Intent
capcity.news

Memorial Day events in Cheyenne this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are several events that will be happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Josh Gonzalez will be playing at the Office Bar & Grill on 1600 E. Pershing Blvd. This event will be held in the cigar lounge from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 27. Black...
CHEYENNE, WY
Post Register

Utility gets nod to build 416-mile power line across US West

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. land managers Thursday said they've given final permission for a 416-mile transmission line that would connect wind farms in eastern Wyoming with customers in Utah and elsewhere across the West. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it has notified Portland-based PacifiCorp it can...
MEDICINE BOW, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Frontier Days Ranks on List of Best Things to Do in U.S. This Summer

The unofficial start of summer is here as Memorial Day Weekend is upon us! Not only that, but we are now less than two months away from the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the excitement level grows as each day gets closer. But it's not just locals in and around Cheyenne and the rest of Wyoming that's looking forward to the Daddy of 'Em All, so is the rest of the country. Especially since it's one of the 'Best Things to Do in the U.S.A. This Summer.'
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
shortgo.co

Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways. Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheynne NWS: Hail, Strong Winds, Severe Storms Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds and large hail are possible this weekend in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:. "Here's the Severe Weather Outlook for this weekend. Strong to...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (5/15/22–5/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenient stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smooth skies for Cheyenne Regional Airport construction ahead of summer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For folks who love aeronautics, the Cheyenne Regional Airport’s construction gives everyone an up-close study on planes...Really close. If you’ve driven past it, you’ll see it’s still in the works. The Cheyenne Regional Airport construction has been going on for...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy