Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Garden Club Federation named both Monroe and West Monroe “cleanest city” in their respective divisions this morning. There are 10 divisions for awards and only nine cities were selected this year. West Monroe’s mayor, Stacy Mitchell, was presented West Monroe’s award in...
CLAYTON, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Clayton say that they are fed up with brown water, but the mayor says it’s only temporary, and the water is safe to use. “I do not cook or drink Clayton water,” said Juanita Smith, a resident of Clayton. “It’s pretty hard to get in it to take a bath, but I have to. This has been ongoing since the weekend of Easter with hardly any reprieve.”
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell has responded to a letter submitted last Friday by Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson requesting his office’s help investigating Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration’s handling of public information. Terrell is now referring the matter to Louisiana State Police.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Ronald Greene is reacting to a new Associated Press report showing Governor John Bel Edwards saw body camera video of Greene’s deadly arrest months before prosecutors. “I don’t know how much more I can spell out the word liar,” Greene’s Mother, Mona...
NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street Tuesday night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex. Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University. “It sucks that for my...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Troop F offered tips for caregivers and parents on protection to keep children safe in their car seats on Saturday. The Child Safety Seat Check event was held May 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the state police’s Child Passenger Safety Technician Course. The event took place at Sam’s Club in Monroe, and no appointment was necessary.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy walked across the stage Thursday, May 26 with a special accomplishment. Adrian Myles was accepted into the Call Me MISTER program. MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping reach more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. It’s offered at Grambling State University, where Myles will attend in the fall of 2022.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!. Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends Caddo Middle Magnet School. He enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes, puzzles and he even taught himself origami at at age of seven!
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— We here at KTVE/KARD are celebrating 16 years with Chief Meteorologist of the Ark-La-Miss Jarod Floyd. Sixteen years is a long time to be employed at one job. So, we appreciate the dedication, guidance and all of Jarod’s hard work to keep this area informed and up-to-date when it comes to […]
Permits issued last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission include a deep well in southern Columbia County. Baker Oil LLC of San Augustine, TX is the operator and contractor for the Campbell 2 No. 1, 1,592 feet FNL and 1,694 feet FEL in Section 2-20S-22W in a wildcat location in Columbia County.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
We don't have to tell you what an accomplishment this is for an eatery in Shreveport-Bossier City!. The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport is celebrating its 30th year in business today (05/26/22) at 2 pm with a ginormous birthday cake!. The restaurant business is tough. Over the last few years,...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University held a free STEM NOLA event earlier today. It’s a program that teaches minority students how to code technology at a young age. The event started in New Orleans but brought activities to GSU. Learning how to program, and code technology can...
SHREVEPORT. La. - A Shreveport business is a total loss after an overnight fire. Firefighters received call at 1:05 a.m. Friday about a fire at the Hookah District in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway just east of Shreve City Shopping Center. When they arrived, the building was engulfed...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
John D. and Michelle Green Jimmerson of Ruston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson, to Christopher Scott McGuire of Bossier City, LA. Chris is the son of Scott K. and Sharon Pugh McGuire of Benton, LA. Lilla is the granddaughter of Francelia B....
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Northeast Louisiana Blue Star Moms gathered in West Monroe’s Antique Alley to read the names of the soldiers from the area who have died. During the gathering, a bell tolled 54 times to commemorate the soldiers. One Gold Star...
