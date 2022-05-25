ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan

By Tyler Englander
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council meeting...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Twin cities win ‘cleanest city’ awards

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Garden Club Federation named both Monroe and West Monroe “cleanest city” in their respective divisions this morning. There are 10 divisions for awards and only nine cities were selected this year. West Monroe’s mayor, Stacy Mitchell, was presented West Monroe’s award in...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Residents complain about dirty water in Clayton

CLAYTON, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Clayton say that they are fed up with brown water, but the mayor says it’s only temporary, and the water is safe to use. “I do not cook or drink Clayton water,” said Juanita Smith, a resident of Clayton. “It’s pretty hard to get in it to take a bath, but I have to. This has been ongoing since the weekend of Easter with hardly any reprieve.”
CLAYTON, LA
KTBS

Shreveport and Bossier City Police to hold safety checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Restaurant and Bar Burns to the Ground

Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tree heavily damages house during overnight storm in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street Tuesday night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex. Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University. “It sucks that for my...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

State police host Child Safety Seat Check, teaches parents how to secure car seat for infant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Troop F offered tips for caregivers and parents on protection to keep children safe in their car seats on Saturday. The Child Safety Seat Check event was held May 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the state police’s Child Passenger Safety Technician Course. The event took place at Sam’s Club in Monroe, and no appointment was necessary.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Southside#Monroe City Council#Sedd
KSLA

Senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy accepted into Call Me MISTER program at Grambling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Woodlawn Leadership Academy walked across the stage Thursday, May 26 with a special accomplishment. Adrian Myles was accepted into the Call Me MISTER program. MISTER stands for Mentors Instruct Students Toward Effective Role Models. It’s a program started more than 20 years ago that’s geared toward helping reach more teachers with diverse backgrounds, such as Black males. It’s offered at Grambling State University, where Myles will attend in the fall of 2022.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Caddo Middle Magnet student to compete in national spelling bee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!. Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends Caddo Middle Magnet School. He enjoys solving Rubik’s Cubes, puzzles and he even taught himself origami at at age of seven!
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Man arrested after standoff in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Local Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years in Business in Shreveport

We don't have to tell you what an accomplishment this is for an eatery in Shreveport-Bossier City!. The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport is celebrating its 30th year in business today (05/26/22) at 2 pm with a ginormous birthday cake!. The restaurant business is tough. Over the last few years,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

A STEM program was held for K-12th grade students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University held a free STEM NOLA event earlier today. It’s a program that teaches minority students how to code technology at a young age. The event started in New Orleans but brought activities to GSU. Learning how to program, and code technology can...
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurant destroyed by fire early Friday

SHREVEPORT. La. - A Shreveport business is a total loss after an overnight fire. Firefighters received call at 1:05 a.m. Friday about a fire at the Hookah District in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway just east of Shreve City Shopping Center. When they arrived, the building was engulfed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Free admission to Splash Kingdom for donating blood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Jimmerson, McGuire plan fall wedding

John D. and Michelle Green Jimmerson of Ruston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lilla Mary Elise Jimmerson, to Christopher Scott McGuire of Bossier City, LA. Chris is the son of Scott K. and Sharon Pugh McGuire of Benton, LA. Lilla is the granddaughter of Francelia B....
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Honoring soldiers and the families of those who sacrificed

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This Memorial Day weekend, the Northeast Louisiana Blue Star Moms gathered in West Monroe’s Antique Alley to read the names of the soldiers from the area who have died. During the gathering, a bell tolled 54 times to commemorate the soldiers. One Gold Star...
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy