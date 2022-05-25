Monroe City Council meeting gets heated during debate about SEDD 25-year plan

CLAYTON, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Clayton say that they are fed up with brown water, but the mayor says it’s only temporary, and the water is safe to use. “I do not cook or drink Clayton water,” said Juanita Smith, a resident of Clayton. “It’s pretty hard to get in it to take a bath, but I have to. This has been ongoing since the weekend of Easter with hardly any reprieve.”

