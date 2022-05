The Memorial Day holiday will make for changes in schedules of services provided by the Athens-Clarke County government. The Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, May 30. The shelter will resume regular operating hours by appointment only on Tuesday, May 31. Fosters, adoptions, and rescues are scheduled by appointment and availability. Those missing an animal do not have to have an appointment to come and look for their lost pet.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO