New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, it was announced Friday. The move, which is retroactive to Tuesday, transfers Donaldson from the COVID-19 injured list to the regular injured list. Because the COVID-19 list does not count against the 40-man roster, the Yankees opened a roster spot by transferring Chad Green to the 60-day injured list.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO