Who should have won the NBA's new conference finals MVP awards in recent seasons?. Earlier this month, the league introduced new awards named after legendary rivals Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics and Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers to honor the most valuable player in the Eastern (Bird) and Western (Johnson) Conference finals -- the first time an MVP honor has been extended in the playoffs outside of the NBA Finals MVP. On Thursday, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors became the first winner of the Earvin "Magic" Johnson West finals MVP.

