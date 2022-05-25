ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Riding Motorcycle Killed In Crash

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9ZZX_0fpLuL8x00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. It happened on the 3300 block of South Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say the 27-year-old officer struck a car pulling out of a parking lot just before 7 p.m.

The off-duty officer was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Triple Shooting In West Oak Lane Leaves Man Dead, 2 Women Exiting Funeral Services At Church Injured, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women leaving funeral services at a church in West Oak Lane were hit by gunfire and injured in a triple shooting on Saturday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Lambert Street and Chelten Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and killed in the shooting. Police tell Eyewitness News the 34-year-old man was targeted during an apparent road rage incident. He was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m. Police say the two women injured in the shooting, a 62-year-old and a 57-year-old, were coming out of a Haitian church at the time of the incident and appear to be innocent victims. The 62-year-old was shot in the hip and placed in critical but stable condition. The 57-year-old was shot once in her right arm and placed in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Kensington Double Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice in the chest and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. A 25-year-old woman was shot once in her left leg. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the man was transported to Temple Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. The woman was placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Mill Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed on Saturday in Philadelphia’s Mill Creek section, police say. The incident happened on the 800 block of North 50th Street around 6:15 a.m. Police say the man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 6:34 a.m. No arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Firefighter Injured During House Fire In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon at the scene of a fire in Nicetown. It happened at a home near North 15th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue. Eyewitness News has been told the firefighter is in stable condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown House Explosion Leaves 5 People Killed, 2 Others Injured: Officials

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday.  Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time.  Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified.  Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday.  Fire officials...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

4-Year-Old Boy Shot Himself After Father Allegedly Left Loaded Gun Inside Car While Getting Haircut: Philly Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand after his father allegedly left him in the car with a loaded gun while he got a haircut. It happened on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Powelton around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the child was inside a car when he shot himself in the left hand. The child’s grandmother rushed him to Children’s Hospital, according to police. Police say they recovered the gun and a spent shell casing. The father of the child will face gun and child endangerment charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Philadelphia Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Philly

East Coventry Police Officer That Helped 2 Kids Escape Chester County House Fire Opens Up About Incident

EAST COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer who helped two kids escape a burning home in Chester county spoke about the incredibly close call at the fire scene. The home on Ebelhare Road went up in flames last Saturday. East Coventry police Sergeant Taylor Ashburn was one of the first on the scene. He couldn’t get to the second floor where a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were trapped. The officer yelled for them to open a window and he guided the boy to an awning, then to the roof of a shed to safety. The girl slipped and fell from the awning and injured her ankle. The officer ran towards the flames and pulled the girl to safety. “When we turned around and got those kids to safety, the window they had just come out of was fully engulfed by flames, so I really truly believe if we hadn’t been as close we were at that time, I don’t know if those kids would’ve made it out of the house,” Ashburn said. Ashburn says he did what anyone would have done in the same situation.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
CBS Philly

Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Dies In Motorcycle Crash In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified an off-duty officer killed while riding a motorcycle in South Philadelphia. Police say 27-year-old Thomas Munz Jr. was riding a motorcycle head southbound on Broad Street when he came into contact with the rear driver’s side of a 2018 Gray Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Munz Jr. was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. He later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevy Equinox did not sustain any injuries and remained on the scene. Munz Jr. was one of two officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Munz was never criminally charged in Wallace’s death. Police say Munz Jr. had been with the police department for four years and was assigned to the 18th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

4 People On Way To Prom Party Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night for fun turns to terror in West Philadelphia. Police say four people were shot Wednesday night on their way to a prom party and the suspect is still on the loose. Police described the scene before the shooting to be pretty festive. They described the event as a prom–send-off party. Then, out of nowhere, a man riding a mountain bike pulled up to the party and started firing shots.  Now, police are looking for the shooter.   Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue.   The target, a 19-year-old boy, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

US Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Tied Up FedEx Driver During February Carjacking In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a carjacking suspect who tied up a FedEx driver in Frankford back in February. Federal authorities took Donte Edwards into custody on Thursday afternoon in Kensington. The carjacking happened on Feb. 10 near Church and Tackawanna Streets. After tying up the driver, authorities say Edwards drove off in the truck with the driver in the back. Edwards ditched the truck about a half-mile down the road and stole some packages. The driver was not hurt. Edwards is charged with robbery, carjacking and kidnapping.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Deputy Sheriff On Bike Injured In Center City Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition after getting hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle. It happened at 10th and Filbert Streets in Center City, just after noon Wednesday. The deputy, who was assigned to the bike unit, was struck by a black SUV that left the scene. No one has been charged yet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy