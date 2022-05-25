Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Riding Motorcycle Killed In Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. It happened on the 3300 block of South Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say the 27-year-old officer struck a car pulling out of a parking lot just before 7 p.m.

The off-duty officer was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.