Zarate leads North Carolina past Clemson 9-2 in ACC tourney

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fpLuIUm00

Leadoff batter Angel Zarate reached base five times, scoring four runs, to spark No. 8 seed North Carolina to a 9-2 victory over No. 12 seed Clemson in first-round pool play at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Clemson (35-22) will play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (40-11) on Thursday. North Carolina (35-19) will play Virginia Tech on Friday to conclude pool play.

Zarate had a double, three singles and drew a walk for the Tar Heels. He singled home a run in the fifth inning to give the Tar Heels an 8-1 lead. Danny Serretti and Vance Honeycutt both drove in two runs.

Max Carlson (2-2) allowed one run on six hits in six innings, striking out four to get the win.

Mack Anglin (6-6) took the loss for the Tigers. He surrendered seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and four walks in four innings. Will Taylor had two hits and an RBI.

———

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

