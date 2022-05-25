ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Marjorie Taylor Greene takes pro-gun stance following Texas school shooting: 'We don't need more gun control. We need to return to God.'

By Cheryl Teh
 4 days ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made her anti-gun control stance clear in a tweet after the Texas school massacre.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a pro-gun tweet after an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
  • Greene speculated, without evidence, that "sometimes meds can be the problem."
  • She asserted that the US doesn't need "more gun control" but should "return to God" instead.

GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene made her anti-gun control stance clear in a tweet following a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

In a tweet following the incident, Greene speculated without basis that "sometimes meds can be the problem."

"Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today," Greene tweeted.

She added that she thought the US is "failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings."

"We don't need more gun control," Greene wrote. "We need to return to God."

At least 19 students and two adults are dead after an active shooter opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. While local police initially took the suspected shooter — an 18-year-old male — into custody, Texas Governor Greg Abbott later confirmed that the suspect had died.

The shooting was the deadliest elementary school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre .

Greene, who won her primary race in Georgia on Tuesday, joined a chorus of voices on the right railing against gun control after the shooting. This included Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, who tweeted after the massacre that it is "time to arm the teachers and bring back prayer in our public schools."

Greene has consistently been pro-gun and anti-gun control. She has been known to hold gun raffles and was seen in a video that emerged in January 2021 harassing a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting .

Greene's position following the Texas shooting stands in stark contrast to Democratic and progressive lawmakers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for one, has called out Sen. Ted Cruz for his scheduled appearance at an upcoming National Rifle Association event, saying Cruz "can do more than pray."

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy has pleaded on the Senate floor for his fellow lawmakers to do something about gun violence in the US.

"Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate?" Murphy said. "Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job of putting yourself in this position of authority, if your answer is that the slaughter increases as our kids run for their lives is that we do nothing? What are we doing?"

"Spare me the bullshit about mental illness," Murphy said to reporters after his address in the Senate, per The Guardian.

"We don't have any more mental illness than any other country in the world. You cannot explain this through a prism of mental illness because we're not an outlier on mental illness," Murphy added, per the outlet.

"We're an outlier when it comes to access to firearms and the ability of criminals and very sick people to get their arms on firearms. That's what makes America different."

President Joe Biden has also called for new weapons restrictions in the wake of the shooting, referencing how losing a child is "like having a piece of your soul ripped away."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 389

Gonzoman
4d ago

How about you start with your own house Marge? If you're such a "Christian", why is it common knowledge you've slept with men other than your husband?

Reply(41)
135
CommitmentToExcellence
4d ago

A racist adulterous insurrectionist has the Huevos to cite God and morals. She won her primary tonight. What does that say about her constituents?14th district can do so much better 🤦🏽‍♂️

Reply(16)
98
Truth Sets U Free
4d ago

IT doesn’t even know God! If IT did IT wouldn’t be a domestic terrorists, believing in conspiracy theories, and causing hatred & division in our country!!

Reply(3)
80
Related
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Georgia State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Murphy, TX
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#School Shooting#Texas Shooting#Violent Crime#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Gop
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Marine held captive in Russia condemns 'embarrassing' stunt by Marjorie Taylor Greene

On Monday’s The Lead With Jake Tapper, a portion of Tapper’s interview with Trevor Reed and his family aired, in which they voiced displeasure with the actions of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Reed is the former Marine who returned to the U.S. following a prisoner swap with Russia last month after spending 985 days in a Russian prison on bogus charges. Legislation pushing for Reed’s release was delayed last year due to Greene and other House Republicans.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

