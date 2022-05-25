7 Movies Based On Classic Gothic Fiction Novels

Another week means another weekend! And naturally, more TV time. The Emmy winning Netflix series Stranger Things is back and scarier than ever before. What will life be like for Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will after the big battle at Starcourt? Where’s Hopper? Will Joyce Byers ever catch a break? And speaking of reuniting with old friends, Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan in the new Disney+ six-episode series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he’s bringing Hayden Christensen along with him. Bill Maher and John Oliver might be off this week, but ZIWE is new with guests Emily Ratajkowski and Mia Khalifa. Plus, Episode 7 of Showtime’s The First Lady tackles heavy topics such as gun violence, racism, and drug addiction through the eyes of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), and Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer).

