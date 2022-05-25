ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

There have been at least 554 school shooting victims in the US since the Columbine High School massacre: report

By Matthew Loh
 4 days ago

One of the deadliest attacks happened on Tuesday, when at least 18 children and one teacher were killed in an elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

  • At least 554 children, educators, and school staff have been victims of school shootings since 1999.
  • During that period, 311,000 children have been exposed to gun violence at school, per The Post .
  • At least 19 children and two adults died at an elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

At least 554 children, educators, and school staff have been killed or injured in US school shootings since the 1999 Columbine High massacre, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Post, the shootings left 185 people dead and another 369 injured.

One of the deadliest attacks happened on Tuesday — an elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas . At least 19 children and two adults had died from the assault, as of Tuesday night.

The Post wrote that 331 schools have suffered from such attacks since the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 when two students killed 13 people and injured 20 others.

The frequency of shootings has also surged recently, with 34 incidents in 2021 — the highest in any year since 1999, The Post reported.

Overall, an estimated 311,000 schoolchildren in the US have been affected by shootings or were exposed to gun violence at their school since the 1999 Columbine shooting, per The Post.

The outlet aggregated these numbers by analyzing news reports, open-source databases, law enforcement reports, and calls to schools and police departments, it said.

Its findings only count gunfire incidents that happened on campus immediately before, during, or just after classes, and do not include shootings at colleges or universities. It also excluded shootings after hours or accidental discharges where no one was hurt.

Read the original article on Insider

