Nearly 1,300 PG&E customers left without power

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was accused of hitting a Porterville Police officer while trying to get away during a traffic stop. Police said they pulled 41-year-old Monyka McDarment over in the area of Lime St. and Mulberry Ave. around 11:00 a.m. Thursday for some kind of vehicle equipment violations. They said during the stop, she refused to tell them her name, and fought officers. They said she hit the gas pedal and hit an officer with her vehicle before she sped away.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO