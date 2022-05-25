Nearly 1,300 PG&E customers left without power

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been 17 months of one of California's worst droughts on record. On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported that most of the San Joaquin Valley moved back into the 'exceptional drought' category. The last time Kern County was in this category was Dec. 2021.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This year the Kern County Cooling Center season begins on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and will end on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Cooling Centers will open throughout the County when temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed certain highs. Cooling Centers...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The CHP, Bakersfield Area will deploy additional officers Friday to reduce the number of motorcycle-involved crashes. From January 2020 through December 2020, provisional statistical data revealed there were 131 injury crashes involving motorcycles and 15 fatal crashes involving motorcycles in the CHP Bakersfield jurisdiction. The...
HANFORD, Calif. — A 19-year-old Lemoore man died Thursday night after the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said he lost control and crashed his pickup truck in the Hanford area. Officers said they were called to the area of Lansing Ave. west of 19th Ave. just before 8:00 p.m. for...
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Memorial Day is set aside for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. This year that day falls on May 30, 2022. In Kern County, several groups...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Friday marks the start of Memorial Day Weekend, and Kern County residents say high prices are not keeping them from traveling. This will be the first time I fly without a mask," said lineman Sebastian Canipe. "You have to buddy up. It's hard for people these days. It's rough. And plane tickets, it's crazy."
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Hundreds marched along Martin Luther King Park on Saturday to stand against gang violence in Kern County. The march was led by Mothers Against Gang Violence (MAGV), a group that empowers moms and protects children from getting involved in the cycle of violence. I cried...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Wednesday two schools in southwest Bakersfield l were briefly placed on lockdown because of a report of a shooting nearby. It happened around 1:18 p.m., in the 2800 block of Edmonton Street. Due to the proximity to several schools; Thompson Junior High School and...
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A startling Grand Jury Report looking into the shortcomings of the Kern County Sheriff's Office was released on Wednesday. This investigation started back in December of 2016 after complaints began coming in about use of force violations and other serious misconduct. A civil investigation started and the report said,, "because of defective or inadequate policies, practices, and procedures, Kern Sheriff's Office had failed to uniformly and adequately enforce the law."
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a school shooting threat possibly against Ridgeview High School. According to investigators, the threat was made via Snapchat, and specifically mentions “RHS.”. The public should be aware that additional cities throughout the country with “RHS” named schools received...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The identity of the woman killed in a shooting Friday, May 20, 2022, was released Thursday. Deputies were called to the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive for a suspicious death investigation around 2:04 a.m. Authorities said the body of Lupe Melendrez, 22 was found...
VISALIA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield High School (BHS) Drillers baseball took home the Division III Central Section title, after beating Hanford, 1-0, Saturday night, at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia, California. The Drillers were led by freshman pitcher, Wyatt Caid, who allowed just three hits, pitching a shutout. He also contributed to the only run on the game, where he recorded a RBI single off a bunt, in the 4th inning.
VISALIA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Robert F. Kennedy Thunderbirds baseball team earned back-to-back Valley titles in baseball, when they beat the Immanuel Warriors, 5-4, in the Division V Central Section Championship, on Saturday, at Valley Strong Ballpark, in Visalia, California. Last year, Kennedy won the Central Section championship. in...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The two Democrats in this race say they are running to restore integrity to the valley, that Congressman McCarthy has lost and to represent the people of this district. Congressman McCarthy says he's confident Republicans will take back the majority in the house and Senate,...
PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was accused of hitting a Porterville Police officer while trying to get away during a traffic stop. Police said they pulled 41-year-old Monyka McDarment over in the area of Lime St. and Mulberry Ave. around 11:00 a.m. Thursday for some kind of vehicle equipment violations. They said during the stop, she refused to tell them her name, and fought officers. They said she hit the gas pedal and hit an officer with her vehicle before she sped away.
VISALIA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Stockdale Mustangs can call themselves Division 1 Central Section Baseball Champions after beating Righetti, 10-1, on Friday night, in Visalia, California. Righetti got off to a hot start, scoring off a RBI double in the top of the 1st inning, to take an early...
