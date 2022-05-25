ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Little Rock Nine Student Speaks with Library Crowd; “‘Quit’ is not in my vocabulary”

westportlocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Since I see that you’re all in a library: I could not go to the city library” Carlotta Walls LaNier said to the attendees sitting in the Westport Library’s Trefz Forum as she began her discussion via Zoom. “I never even had a new book. Only...

westportlocal.com

Comments / 1

westportlocal.com

Mark Howard LeMoult, 59, Died; “…always remember his roaring laugh, unyielding hugs and his gentle heart and soul”

Mark Howard LeMoult, age 59, of Norwalk, lost his life suddenly while behind the wheel of his cherished 1968 Pontiac Catalina on Monday afternoon, May 23, 2022. Born in Bronxville, NY, the son of the late Adolph LeMoult and Carole Calkins Furgess, he was raised in Westport and had been a lifelong area resident. He attended Staples High School and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America. Mark was a highly esteemed chef and leader in his industry. His culinary vocation began at the age of 13, squeezing limes at Viva Zapata, where his love for the industry blossomed. Mark went on to work at some of the area's finest establishments including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in NYC and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. He had been the Executive Chef at the Field Club of Greenwich for the past 14 years.
WESTPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Fine Arts Festival Survives Rain; Beautiful Weekend Ahead

With downpours quickly sending artists and customers running for cover - sun and warmth will make its way into the community to provide welcoming weather for the second half of the all-weekend Westport Fine Arts Festival. The renowned Main Street festival will continue until 5:00 this evening, and will run tomorrow from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Lake Dardanelle Kristin Hardy

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Lake Dardanelle Kristin Hardy is making her first trip to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Arkansas Tech University where she is a junior majoring in Psychology. Hardy is a native of Benton. For her talent, she will play the flute to the song...
ARKANSAS STATE
beckersspine.com

Arkansas specialty clinic adds spine surgeon

Arkansas Surgical Hospital Specialty Clinic in Little Rock added a spinal neurosurgeon. Robert Ingraham, MD, practices in Hot Springs Village, Ark., and specializes in spine conditions including spinal stenosis and disc disease, according to a May 27 news release. He joined the practice May 16. Arkansas Surgical Hospital was founded...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
THV11

American Airlines to offer route from Little Rock to New York City

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Starting this fall, passengers at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport may fly nonstop to New York City. American Airlines will offer daily service from Clinton National to LaGuardia Airport beginning November 3. The just more than three-hour flight will feature an early morning departure...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Nonprofit News Network

Conservatives claim Conway School Board seats

All three candidates who campaigned as “strong conservative voices” won election to the board of the Conway School District Tuesday. School board races in Arkansas are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run under any political party’s banner. Nothing, however, prevents them from describing themselves as conservatives, liberals, moderates or even apolitical.
CONWAY, AR
uams.edu

College of Nursing Holds Hooding and Pinning Ceremony

May 27, 2022 | May 27, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Nursing recognized graduates during a ceremony that celebrated their achievements and welcomed them to the profession. The academic procession took place at First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock after two years...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced for pandemic funds fraud

Hot Springs, Arkansas — David Clay Fowlkes, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced Thursday that 39-year-old James Heritage of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution after pleading guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.

Comments / 0

