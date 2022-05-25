Little Rock Nine Student Speaks with Library Crowd; “‘Quit’ is not in my vocabulary”
“Since I see that you’re all in a library: I could not go to the city library” Carlotta Walls LaNier said to the attendees sitting in the Westport Library’s Trefz Forum as she began her discussion via Zoom. “I never even had a new book. Only...
Mark Howard LeMoult, age 59, of Norwalk, lost his life suddenly while behind the wheel of his cherished 1968 Pontiac Catalina on Monday afternoon, May 23, 2022. Born in Bronxville, NY, the son of the late Adolph LeMoult and Carole Calkins Furgess, he was raised in Westport and had been a lifelong area resident. He attended Staples High School and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America. Mark was a highly esteemed chef and leader in his industry. His culinary vocation began at the age of 13, squeezing limes at Viva Zapata, where his love for the industry blossomed. Mark went on to work at some of the area's finest establishments including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in NYC and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. He had been the Executive Chef at the Field Club of Greenwich for the past 14 years.
If you haven't heard "Wings Over Bryant," an incredible air show in Arkansas near Little Rock is slated for June 24-25. Originally, it was going to be a one day show but because of its popularity a second show has been added. "The Twilight Show" on Friday, June 24. The...
With downpours quickly sending artists and customers running for cover - sun and warmth will make its way into the community to provide welcoming weather for the second half of the all-weekend Westport Fine Arts Festival. The renowned Main Street festival will continue until 5:00 this evening, and will run tomorrow from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. WestportLocal.com photo.
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Lake Dardanelle Kristin Hardy is making her first trip to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Arkansas Tech University where she is a junior majoring in Psychology. Hardy is a native of Benton. For her talent, she will play the flute to the song...
Arkansas Surgical Hospital Specialty Clinic in Little Rock added a spinal neurosurgeon. Robert Ingraham, MD, practices in Hot Springs Village, Ark., and specializes in spine conditions including spinal stenosis and disc disease, according to a May 27 news release. He joined the practice May 16. Arkansas Surgical Hospital was founded...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Starting this fall, passengers at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport may fly nonstop to New York City. American Airlines will offer daily service from Clinton National to LaGuardia Airport beginning November 3. The just more than three-hour flight will feature an early morning departure...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting near the intersection of Interstate 630 and Fair Park Boulevard. The identity of the victim has not been released. The Fair Park Boulevard exit off I-630 West is currently blocked by police. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. This is […]
All three candidates who campaigned as “strong conservative voices” won election to the board of the Conway School District Tuesday. School board races in Arkansas are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run under any political party’s banner. Nothing, however, prevents them from describing themselves as conservatives, liberals, moderates or even apolitical.
May 27, 2022 | May 27, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Nursing recognized graduates during a ceremony that celebrated their achievements and welcomed them to the profession. The academic procession took place at First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock after two years...
Hot Springs, Arkansas — David Clay Fowlkes, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced Thursday that 39-year-old James Heritage of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution after pleading guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it was hundreds of miles away, the Texas tragedy is impacting everyone, from school administrators, to teachers, to students. Several Arkansas School Districts announced they were increasing security for the remainder of the school year. THV11 took the questions that parents really need...
