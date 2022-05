On Thursday night, Okaloosa School Board Member Dr. Diane Kelley announced that she would not be seeking re-election later this year. “As the school year draws to a close, I feel so honored that you’ve allowed me to be your school board member, to support your students and our employees, and to work for initiatives and ideas that would continue to propel us forward as a district,” said Dr. Kelley. “I’m humbled to be the only incumbent unopposed in this election cycle. Your support has meant everything to me, and I hope that I’ve honored my commitments to you.”

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO