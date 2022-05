This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. One of the many enlightening things I heard Greg Maddux discuss over the years was the pressure he felt after he signed his five-year, $28 million deal with the Braves before the 1993 season. Now, we all know he ended up winning the second of four straight National League Cy Young Awards that year. And we know that he was about as calm, cool and collected as they come.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO