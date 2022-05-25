ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Ogallala in 8th place at Scotts Bluff

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

William Mullin shot a 4-under 68 at Scotts Bluff Country Club to lead Class B. The Omaha Skutt senior leads Mount Michael Benedictine's Jacob Geortz by two. With four golfers in the Top 15 and three in the Top 9, Norris holds a three-shot team lead over Skutt after the opening...

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: six, seven) (three, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 2, Day: 21, Year: 96. (Month: two; Day: twenty-one; Year: ninety-six) Pick 3. 7-3-0 (seven, three, zero)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: six, seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph

Bucking Battle & Bash continues today at D&N Event Center

The cowboys and bulls brought out the spectators as the bull riders attempted to score points on the first night of the event on Friday. Bucking Battle & Bash continues today at D&N Event Center. The event continues today with 10 a.m. Bloody Mary Morning Futurity and again at 7...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Bankers Association picks North Platte banker for leadership course

Hans Julius of NebraskaLand Bank has been selected to participate in the Nebraska Bankers Association’s leadership program,. The Nebraska Bankers Association created the leadership program to enhance the leadership, organizational and performance skills of highly motivated, mid- to upper-level bankers, according to a press release. The program establishes a network of bank leaders who understand and can respond to local and national issues impacting the banking industry.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Expensive homes on the market in North Platte

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the North Platte market. Come take a look a this property that offers a private ambiance with its mature landscaping and private covered porch. This home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is filled with quality and high-end finishes that are sure to impress your guests. ImprovementsThis extraordinary home located in Imperial, Nebraska makes a luxurious statement as soon as you pull into the drive. The meticulously cared for home was built in 2012 and thoughtfully designed to achieve a blend of exceptional quality, detail and understated elegance. The winding walkway leads to the inviting front porch with a large sitting area. As you enter you will see it is loaded with custom touches throughout. A keystone feature of the main level is the exquisite double sided stone fireplace located between the kitchen and the beautiful and spacious family room. The formal dining room has a built-in buffet style serving area, cove ceilings and plenty of room for a large custom dining table. The main level has a mix of beautiful tile flooring and carpet throughout. French doors lead to the well-appointed office off the front entry way and offers high ceilings, natural light and beautiful wood beam accents. The kitchen is well designed and spacious with custom cabinets, top quality stainless appliances, a sizable kitchen island and plenty of workspace for preparation of meals and family gatherings. Additionally, you will find custom counter tops in the kitchen that are "leathered granite" with a beautiful and unique finish, a stone back splash and brick accents are just a few of the thoughtful design elements. Just off the kitchen is a large butler's pantry for additional storage and private food preparation area while entertaining family and friends. The home features a large master bedroom suite on the main level. It is thoughtfully designed with a large walk-in closet, private master bathroom with custom tiled large rain shower; complete with massaging jets and a jacuzzi tub. The master suite also has separate access to the large covered back patio. Downstairs you will find an awesome place for fun and entertainment with over 2,600 square feet of usable space. Featuring a beautiful full custom-built bar and custom-built entertainment center. There are 2 bedrooms and a "Jack and Jill" bathroom along with a kid's playroom, workout area, mechanical room and extensive storage. Entertainment in this home knows no bounds between its indoor and outdoor Sonos surround system and large covered patio with plenty of room for guests. A gas fire pit, extensive rock wall, beautiful landscaping and mature trees that offer shade and privacy with a bathroom conveniently located off the patio. The home offers dual A/C units, dual furnaces, heated floors, and a spacious 6+ car garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and toys. Other features include a Generac electric backup system, surround sound and a security system. This home is truly one of a kind and move in ready! Call for your private appointment today.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Improvements finished, Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala fully open and ready for summer

The Memorial Day Weekend brings out the crowds to Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala each year. Jim Swenson, deputy director for Nebraska Game and Parks, said the popular outdoors area near Ogallala is up and ready to go. Swenson said he was out there last week and sat down with the advisory committee to go over the implementation plan with the reservation system.
OGALLALA, NE
#Scotts Bluff Country Club#Indians#Norfolk Country Club#Lincoln East#Lincoln Southeast#Omaha Westside#Fillmore Central#Elks Country Club
North Platte Telegraph

Man riding eBike to bring awareness to peripheral neuropathy, a rare but debilitating disease, passes through North Platte

Dutch cyclist Gregory Maassen, who became an American citizen on May 21, hopes to raise awareness and support for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy. On Saturday, Maassen stopped in North Platte for the night, camping at Buffalo Bill State Park. His journey will take him 3,400-plus miles across America over a period of four months.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Grape and Sizzle to donate to pickleball, Bridge of Hope organizations in North Platte

The Grape and Sizzle organization interviews several nonprofits each year and selects two or three to be the recipient of funds from its annual event. This year’s event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on June 3 at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St., with funds going to the pickleball and Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy organizations in North Platte. There will also be an agriculture scholarship that will be awarded to a student who is going into the agriculture field following high school.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Union Pacific coal train derails near Gothenburg

No injuries were reported in a Union Pacific derailment Thursday morning that involved 30 cars. The eastbound train was hauling coal from Wyoming when the incident happened two miles south of Gothenburg around 7:30 a.m. CT, according to an email from a Union Pacific communications specialist. The Gothenburg Police Department...
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fischer: Renewing courage, faith and hope

“Duty, honor, country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be. They are your rallying point to build courage when courage seems to fail, to regain faith when there seems to be little cause for faith, to create hope when hope becomes forlorn.”
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Newly constructed houses you can buy in North Platte

The search is over….. Have a look at this awesome newer home on 35 acres just 10 minutes from Lake McConaughey and 5 minutes from Ogallala. This one has tons of features that will surely please someone looking for a place to get away or their “forever home”. The main house is a 1720 Sq. Ft. 2-bedroom 2 -bathroom home with a large open floor plan. The kitchen is very spacious with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, lots of storage and also features a nice island with bar style seating. Additionally the kitchen has Corian countertops, beautiful custom backsplash and is perfectly set up for entertaining. The home features neutral color vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area with carpet in each bedroom and the office. The home is well designed and comfortable with a practical use of space. At the center of the main living area sits a beautiful spiral staircase that leads to the loft that is currently used as sleeping and a play area. The stone face fireplace in the corner of the main living area is a beautiful touch that adds plenty of warmth to the room. The laundry/mud room is located just off the garage entry which will assist in keeping unwanted dirt from entering the main house. The master suite features a large bathroom with oversized shower and a large walk-in closet. The master also has custom barn doors for the bathroom and walk-in closet. The property is set up with the outdoor recreationalist in mind. There is a large 27’x40′ attached two car garage with a half bathroom and storage areas as well as another 40’x60′ attached shop. The large shop portion has 18′ sidewalls with pass through bays, featuring doors on both ends. This makes moving your RV, boat and ATV/UTV around an easy task. The home is completely off grid with a new and very effective solar power system by Schneider. It will power the whole house and then some. There is also a 22Kw Generac generator as backup, should the sun not shine for a few days. Additionally there are 3 locations with full RV hook-ups on site, 1 in the south bay of the large shop and 2 outside on the south side of the shop. The property has good native grass for grazing some cattle or horses with a windmill and water tank located centrally in the pasture. If motorized fun is on your mind there is plenty of room and varied terrain to play around on ATV and UTVs alike. Call today for your private showing.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Families 1st Partnership teams with Healthy Blue for Community Baby Showers in June, July

Families 1st Partnership and Healthy Blue, a Medicaid health insurance provider, are working together to host Community Baby Showers during the summer months. Through Community Baby Showers, Healthy Blue creates more opportunities for their members to access local services and resources. As Families 1st Partnership expands initiatives to underserved populations in the region, the possibility of hosting Community Baby Showers with Healthy Blue was a good match for bringing together community partners and providing services to families with infants and toddlers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: Revisiting the stories of those who sacrificed

As the volunteers of North Platte’s World War II Canteen served one troop train after another, they surely wondered whether some of their service customers were receiving the last tastes of home they would ever know. On this Memorial Day weekend, we now can give you the names of...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Police Department reminding people UTVs only are allowed on city streets under new statute

The North Platte Police Department is reminding residents that a municipal ordinance only allows for UTVs on designated streets in the city. The ordinance specifies other vehicles that cannot be operated in city streets: snowmobiles, minibikes, golf carts, go-carts, gas- or electric-powered scooters, ATVs and any other off-road vehicles. Those...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

