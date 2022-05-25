ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classic Monopoly board game to have Scottsdale edition

Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

Mr. Monopoly is making his way to Scottsdale, and he wants you to be part of his next venture.

Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles, will debut Monopoly Scottsdale in January 2023, under license from Hasbro. The company is soliciting well-established Scottsdale businesses and nonprofits to be part of this historic way to honor Scottsdale.

Monopoly Scottsdale will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with Scottsdale businesses, nonprofits and landmarks. The Scottsdale board will also include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and money, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to its desert home.

“Scottsdale has an incredibly unique identity as ‘The West’s Most Western Town,’” said Katie Hubbard, representative from Top Trumps USA. “From bustling nightlife to legendary art galleries and everything in between, we are excited to create an accurate portrayal of what the Valley and visitors love about Scottsdale.”

To ensure the board captures all the most essential elements of Scottsdale, Top Trumps is soliciting recommendations from the public about which locations should be included as squares on the board.

Additionally, businesses and nonprofits have the momentous opportunity to be part of the board for life. Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to scottsdale@toptrumps.com for consideration.

Monopoly Scottsdale will debut January 2023 and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon and more.

To learn more about Monopoly city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.us .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Scottsdale Independent

