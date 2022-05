Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new bill into law allowing more ride-on scooters on the road. These scooters could be your next way to get to work with current gas prices. “It makes them much more accessible and affordable by having not many license requirements or insurance requirements and things like that,” said Chris Riggs, CEO of Oklahoma City-based Freedom Scooters.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO