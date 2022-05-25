Westport Superintendent: “ I can only feel that pain along with you.”

Mark Howard LeMoult, age 59, of Norwalk, lost his life suddenly while behind the wheel of his cherished 1968 Pontiac Catalina on Monday afternoon, May 23, 2022. Born in Bronxville, NY, the son of the late Adolph LeMoult and Carole Calkins Furgess, he was raised in Westport and had been a lifelong area resident. He attended Staples High School and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America. Mark was a highly esteemed chef and leader in his industry. His culinary vocation began at the age of 13, squeezing limes at Viva Zapata, where his love for the industry blossomed. Mark went on to work at some of the area's finest establishments including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in NYC and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. He had been the Executive Chef at the Field Club of Greenwich for the past 14 years.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO