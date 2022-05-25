Westport Superintendent: “ I can only feel that pain along with you.”
I am so sorry to send this message this evening. I just wish I had something magical to say that would console and comfort the heartache so many in our community feel in the aftermath of the massacre of young children in a Texas elementary school today. But, I do not....
Mark Howard LeMoult, age 59, of Norwalk, lost his life suddenly while behind the wheel of his cherished 1968 Pontiac Catalina on Monday afternoon, May 23, 2022. Born in Bronxville, NY, the son of the late Adolph LeMoult and Carole Calkins Furgess, he was raised in Westport and had been a lifelong area resident. He attended Staples High School and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America. Mark was a highly esteemed chef and leader in his industry. His culinary vocation began at the age of 13, squeezing limes at Viva Zapata, where his love for the industry blossomed. Mark went on to work at some of the area's finest establishments including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in NYC and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. He had been the Executive Chef at the Field Club of Greenwich for the past 14 years.
Principal Thomas has announced Staples High School's recipients for May Student of the Month:. The Students of the Month award program recognizes students who help make Staples High School a welcoming place for their peers and teachers alike. They are the “glue” of the Staples community: the type of kind, cheerful, hard-working, trustworthy students that keep the high school together, making it the special place that it is.
As the weather gets nicer, more people are walking and jogging on Westport’s roadways. The Westport Fire and Police Departments are using this opportunity to remind our residents that pedestrian safety is a “Two Way Street!” Unfortunately, pedestrian injuries and fatalities remain high. In 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, over 6000 pedestrians were killed, and an estimated 76,000 pedestrians were injured nationwide. However, there is opportunity to reduce the risk and it starts with being informed.
With downpours quickly sending artists and customers running for cover - sun and warmth will make its way into the community to provide welcoming weather for the second half of the all-weekend Westport Fine Arts Festival. The renowned Main Street festival will continue until 5:00 this evening, and will run tomorrow from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. WestportLocal.com photo.
55 Long Lots Rd: Tree limb partially blocking road. 220 South Compo Road: Closed due to wires. 73 Turkey Road South: Closed due to downed tree. 330 Post Road West (Westbound) Lanes: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms Road at Maple Avenue: Closed due to downed tree. Greens Farms...
The State Department of Public Health reported 26 more cases in Westport over the past day. The State’s daily test positivity rate was down to 11.77% while hospitalizations were down 4 patients, with 379 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 throughout the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 4,974...
Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young announced on May 15, 2022, a draft version of the Town of Westport’s Affordable Housing Plan 2022-2027 (“Plan”) is available to view on the Town’s website here. Connecticut General Statute §8-30j requires preparation of an Affordable Housing Plan:. “(a)...
The only casualty of this afternoon’s storms was a lifeguarding chair along Compo’s southern shoreline. The waterfront was immediately evacuated as the storm made its way closer, a standard procedure that the Compo Beach lifeguards prepare for each season. WestportLocal.com photo.
