Rocco Mediate, Paul Broadhurst look to win 2nd Senior PGA Championship

Past winners at Harbor Shores ready for Senior PGA

For the first time since 2018, West Michigan is once again hosting the Senior PGA Championship. Tuesday morning's program here at Harbor Shores hosted a slew of former players and winners including Rocco Mediate, and Paul Broadhurst.

"Coming back you remember all the shots and all the feelings and you know, the weather everything you remember everything," said Rocco Mediate.

"It doesn't feel like I'm coming back as defending champion by any means, but it's nice to come back and, you know, play course," said Paul Broadhust.

Both guys will be back on the course this weekend trying to win their second senior championship… but players like Collin Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenez stand in their way.

"There are always the same names up there. You know, Steven Akler, Duval, Striker, Micheel, you know you have the same names every week. And I think this week is not going to be different. I think it's going to be more of the same," said Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The course that opened in 2010 is a Jack Nicklaus design. Everyone saying unanimously that the greens are the toughest part.

"I think it's just positioning the ball on the greens, that's, that's massive and you really need to, you need to try and learn the greens. And that's difficult in a couple of days. You know, there's so many slopes out here, but you know, that'll be sort of Paramount and my thoughts going out is to try and hit it. On the right level," said Broadhurst.

"There's plenty of room to drive on here. But then she narrows because there's greens, some greens have three four quadrants to them. And if you miss that quadrant, you don't get to shoot a good score most of the time," said Mediate.

Well, the pro-am is done for the day, but the events for the week are just kicking off. Wednesday will be the official practice round with the first round starting on Thursday. Harbor Shores has hosted five of the last ten Senior PGA championships and is set to host again in 2024.