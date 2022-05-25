Beloved BOLDERBoulder slip 'n slide makes its return after two-year hiatus

BOULDER, Colo. — The return of BOLDERBoulder also marks the return of its famous water-based tradition.

After a two-year hiatus, and for the 15th time, the Fluegel family is setting up the beloved slip 'n slide in their front yard.

When Cathy Fluegel was running the BOLDERBoulder herself, she noticed people sliding down a grassy slope. Since their house sits on a corner near the middle of the course, the family decided to add a real slide.

Now, 17 years later, they're still going strong. The Fluegels say they are going to keep setting it up every year — even though it ruins their grass for a couple weeks — because they just love the people.

This year's slide will also feature a ramp!