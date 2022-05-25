ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika police locate missing 24-year-old man

By Leonard Hall
WSFA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has located a missing...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

5-year-old dead, 4 injured in Opelika crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating an early morning crash that claimed the life of a child and injured several others. Authorities responded to the three-vehicle wreck around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Point Parkway. Police say a 5-year-old child was removed from a...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

5-year-old killed, 4 others seriously injured in Opelika crash

A Saturday-morning crash in Opelika left a 5-year-old dead and multiple other people injured. Opelika police responded at 8:42 a.m. to the wreck in the 2700 block of Westpoint Parkway. They arrived to find a three-vehicle crash and several victims with serious injuries. One of the passengers – the 5-year-old...
OPELIKA, AL
WEAR

Police: 6 people shot at graduation party in Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — Six people were shot during a graduation party in Anniston early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at 1204 Front Street and over 150 people between the ages of 14 and 20 were in attendance. Police said that...
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, AL
City
Opelika, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Illges Road in Columbus leaves one woman injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is injured after a Columbus shooting. According to authorities, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. near Illges Road and 8th Street. The woman was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital. As of now, police have not released any additional information on the possible motives or...
COLUMBUS, GA
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fatal Vehicle Crash

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the Oxford Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of US 78 West. Upon arrival they located a Crysler Town and Country and a Honda CBR motorcycle that were involved in a collision. The Oxford Police Department stated that the preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the minivan on the left as the minivan was attempting to make a left turn. The crash occurred while both vehicles were traveling westbound on US 78.
OXFORD, AL
WSFA

Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Six people were shot during a graduation party for Anniston High School students in Anniston early Friday morning, May 27, 2022, according to Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles. Some Anniston High School students had the graduation party at a motorcycle clubhouse on 1204 Front Street. Bowles...
ANNISTON, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County attempted murder suspect in custody

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the man they’ve wanted for about a week on attempted murder charges in now in custody. 28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas was arrested earlier today at Vaughn Towers. Thomas shot one person and assaulted two others last weekend near Malvern, not far from the Houston County line.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wtvm
WRBL News 3

Apartment building in Phenix City destroyed following fire

An apartment building at Clover Leaf Apartment Homes in Phenix city appears to have been completely destroyed following an overnight fire. It’s not yet clear what time the fire started, but firefighters were still on scene at 8:30 a.m. Sunday investigating the damage. At this time there’s no word on any injuries or what could […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event. The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party. Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging...
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police search for two missing juveniles

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles. Antinya Tucker (left) and Nyasia Patillo (right) were last seen together on May 24 around the area of 2nd Avenue in LaGrange, Georgia. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Heckendorf at […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Local FOP chapter remembers fallen officers of Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— One local east Alabama FOP Chapter unveiled their latest tribute to the communities’ fallen officers. The monument itself began as a dream about three years ago, one accredited to Phenix City resident Kim Yarbrough. FOP President, Gary Leeds explains the process from onset to the unveiling. “It was a challenge. It […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
41nbc.com

1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting near Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital and another is in the Bibb County Jail following a shooting near a gas station Friday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened around 7:30 near Qwik Trip, located at 1924 Forsyth Street. Deputies...
MACON, GA
WTVM

Missing 16-year-old sought by LaGrange police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Police officials say Anthony Russum was reported missing from Louise Street on May 5, but he was seen in the Hill Street area in recent days. Russum is described as 5′2″...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office announces Digital Siren app

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced a new digital siren by a company called Pursuit Alert. It will provide life-saving alerts to east Alabama communities in case of an emergency. With the push of a button, deputies can alert the public of an emergency....
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus mother accused of killing child in 2021 appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman accused of killing her two-year-old child appeared before a judge Thursday, May 26. Investigators say Taylor Taylorson’s child ingested methamphetamine a year ago at Overlook Garden Apartments on Oakview Avenue in south Columbus. In court, Taylorson’s attorney argued the case should be...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy