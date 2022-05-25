ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids City gives budget stamp of approval

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KRnR_0fpLmixs00

Grand Rapids City Commission is giving its final stamp of approval on next year's budget.

That didn't stop some from asking to see less money going to the police department.

They want justice for Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer in early April, and want the city's money to go elsewhere. People brought up more money going towards mental health. A few say the money should come out of GRPD's budget.

The city is spending 34% of its $597 million budget on public safety. This is down 4.5% compared to last year.

Also, the city did see an increase in the office of oversight and public accountability.

The city doubled that office's budget to $1.7 million, where $700,000 of that money is going towards mental health.

Grand Rapids has also lowered the property tax millage rate by 2%, from 8.9950 to 8.8331. The city plans to approach $163 million in capital investments with General Operating Fund, bonds, and federal and state allocation.

According to Grand Rapids, this year's budget has over 1,600 employees, which is around 300 fewer positions than in 2002.

When the city opened for public comment, it heard loudly and extensively how people felt.

It wasn't until someone got up to the mic to share their religious beliefs that we saw people show their frustrations.

At Tuesday night's meeting, a few people addressed the need for affordable housing.

The city did approve a couple of affordable housing projects that could add 28 additional housing units to the city.

The developers show rents could range from around $900 to $1,100 a month. These units are either studio or one-bedroom units.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Mental Health#Older Adults Lifestyle#Grpd#General Operating Fund
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Lake Michigan swimmers beware...high beach hazard risk

WEST MICHIGAN - One of the biggest weekends of the entire year for boating and beachgoers is upon us and the weather will be great! That said, there are hazards on Lake Michigan you need to be aware of if your plans take you that way. First, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire lakeshore for boaters with wind speeds from the south at about 10 to 20, perhaps as high as 15 to 25 mph.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy