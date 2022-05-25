Man fatally shot in Portsmouth Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 43-year-old man died in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Stateflower Court, off Twin Pines Road, around 10:23 p.m. and found the victim, 43-year-old Elvis Blaize, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was eventually pronounced dead.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police said they were not looking for a suspect but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.