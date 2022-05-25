Man fatally shot in Portsmouth Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 43-year-old man died in a shooting Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Stateflower Court, off Twin Pines Road, around 10:23 p.m. and found the victim, 43-year-old Elvis Blaize, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was eventually pronounced dead.
In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police said they were not looking for a suspect but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.
