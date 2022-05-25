ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Marauders advance to district finals

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKSKq_0fpLm33S00
Meigs junior Ethan Stewart pitches during a game at Athens on May 4. Stewart pitched a complete game on Tuesday in Meigs’ 10-2 win over Wheelersburg in a Division III district semifinal. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

CHILLICOTHE — The Meigs Marauders knocked off one of the premier baseball programs in the Southeast District.

No. 7 Meigs rolled past No. 2 Wheelersburg, 10-2, in a Division III district semifinal on Tuesday at VA Memorial Stadium.

The win advances Meigs to the district championship game for the second season in a row.

Wheelersburg (17-9) won the Southern Ohio Conference II during the regular season, but was nearly run-ruled by the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champion Marauders.

Meigs is 17-5 after its seventh win in a row.

The Marauders scored five runs in the top of the second and never looked back. They added five more runs in the top of the fifth to lead 10-0.

The Pirates scored a run in the fifth to extend the game, then added another in the sixth but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Junior Ethan Stewart pitched Meigs to the win. He worked a complete game, giving up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Hunter Thomas took the loss for Wheelersburg, giving up five earned runs on two hits and four walks in 1 2-3 innings.

Connor Estep pitched the next three innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks.

Theron Eberts led Meigs by going 3 for 4 with a run and RBI. Joey Young was 2 for 3 with a walk, run and RBI.

Lane Stanely hit a double, scoring two runs and driving in two runs. He also drew a walk. Caleb Burnem had a double, walk and two runs scored.

Stewart had a single, walk and two RBIs. Drew Dodson had a single, run, walk and RBI. Connor Imboden also had a single, RBI and two runs scored.

Imboden’s RBI single to center gave Meigs a 2-0 lead in the second.

Wheelersburg then walked four batters in a row, with Lucas Finlaw, Stewart and Dodson all drawing bases-loaded walks to make it 5-0.

Meigs blew the game open in the fifth. Dodson opened with a single, and Burnem’s double put runners on second and third.

Eberts and Young each followed with RBI singles to make it 7-0. Stanley’s two-run double with two outs lifted the lead to 9-0.

Stewart capped off Meigs’ scoring with an RBI single to make it 10-0.

Stewart retired the first two batters of the fifth, but two walks and two singles for Wheelersburg eventually scored a run to continue the game.

Stewart gave up a run in the sixth, but retired the Pirates in order in the bottom of the seventh to advance Meigs to the district finals.

The Marauders will face No. 6 Fairland (18-5), a 7-0 winner over Portsmouth.

The district final is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. in Chillicothe.

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jenkins jumps way to state

CHILLICOTHE — No amount of rainfall, not even amid a downpour on Thursday, was going to rain on Ava Jenkins’ regional parade. That’s because Jenkins, determined to post a personal high jump record and qualify for the state track and field meet next Friday, jumped through hard rain and wind —and wound up punching her ticket to the coveted state event.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Chillicothe, OH
Sports
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg native crowned Miss Ohio Teen USA

PORTSMOUTH—The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts had a brush with royalty last weekend and a new Miss Ohio Teen USA was crowned. Kylan Darnell, from Wheelersburg, will now represent the state in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant. After a long road of competition, Darnell said that when her name was called as the winner, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ohio#The Meigs Marauders
WTAP

State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days. This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line. After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will...
PARKERSBURG, WV
iheart.com

Chillicothe and Ross County Memorial Events this Weekend

The heart of the unofficial start of summer is a more somber focus. Monday is Memorial Day, to remember those who died in active military service. The weekend starts with a "Vietnam Soldier Remembrance" at at Veterans Memorial Park in Chillicothe to remember the 23 Ross County soldiers who never returned from that war. It's 2 to 3pm Saturday at Yoctangee Parkway and Chestnut Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

After 73 years the Wilmington Drive-In rides into the sunset

The first time I heard him, I stood near the bar in an Irish pub in Cleveland, listening to an elderly Irishman read from the large red book he held in his hands. “Real tears are not those that fall from the eyes and cover the face, but those that fall from the heart and cover the soul,” he read.
WILMINGTON, OH
WSAZ

Ashland establishes entertainment ordinace

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -Ashland City Board of Commissioners voted to establish an entertainment destination downtown and apply for an entertainment destination center license from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. During a special event, participating restaurants or businesses are permitted with a license, to serve alcohol within the entertainment district.
ASHLAND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

90 mile per hour tornado hits Greenup County, KY

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An EF1 class tornado touched down in Greenup County on Thursday evening. The 90 mph tornado began its destruction south of Little White Oak Road at approximately 7:50 p.m. It then traveled north across a newly mowed hayfield with a convergent pattern apparent in the mowed hay, then impacted a […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities seeking information on Parkersburg man

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police are requesting information about Donovan Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, who has an active warrant for a petition to revoke his probation, officials said Friday. McCune also is wanted for questioning related to the ongoing homicide investigation of Terrance Mills Jr., who was killed on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Third Suspect Arrested in Kane Roush Homicide

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood and Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley report that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 the Major Crimes Task Force obtained an arrest warrant for Richard K. Walker Jr, 20, of South Charleston, WV in connection with the murder of Kane Roush that occurred on April 4, 2021.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Historic castle transports Ohioans back in time

LOVELAND, Ohio — Nestled on the banks of the Little Miami River sits a building seemingly out of time and place. The Historic Loveland Castle and Museum Chateau Laroche was built by hand by one man, Sir Harry Andrews. Andrews, a veteran and medievalist, began building the castle in...
LOVELAND, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scioto and Pike Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pike and Scioto counties. According to NWS, a severe storm capable of 60 mph winds was located near Peebles moving northeast at 25 mph. Residents should seek shelter inside a sturdy building.
WILMINGTON, OH
WTVQ

15th annual U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale this weekend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 15th annual U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale continues through Memorial Day Weekend. It kicked off on Thursday, May 26th, and wraps up on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Starting in Greenup County and running along U.S. 23 through Eastern Kentucky counties, the yard sale ends in Letcher County near the Virginia state border. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – APRIL 30-MAY 12, 2022

MAY 26 , 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., APRIL 30, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., MAY 12, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 78 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED,. AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
718
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy