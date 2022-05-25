Marauders advance to district finals

Meigs junior Ethan Stewart pitches during a game at Athens on May 4. Stewart pitched a complete game on Tuesday in Meigs’ 10-2 win over Wheelersburg in a Division III district semifinal. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

CHILLICOTHE — The Meigs Marauders knocked off one of the premier baseball programs in the Southeast District.

No. 7 Meigs rolled past No. 2 Wheelersburg, 10-2, in a Division III district semifinal on Tuesday at VA Memorial Stadium.

The win advances Meigs to the district championship game for the second season in a row.

Wheelersburg (17-9) won the Southern Ohio Conference II during the regular season, but was nearly run-ruled by the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champion Marauders.

Meigs is 17-5 after its seventh win in a row.

The Marauders scored five runs in the top of the second and never looked back. They added five more runs in the top of the fifth to lead 10-0.

The Pirates scored a run in the fifth to extend the game, then added another in the sixth but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Junior Ethan Stewart pitched Meigs to the win. He worked a complete game, giving up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Hunter Thomas took the loss for Wheelersburg, giving up five earned runs on two hits and four walks in 1 2-3 innings.

Connor Estep pitched the next three innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks.

Theron Eberts led Meigs by going 3 for 4 with a run and RBI. Joey Young was 2 for 3 with a walk, run and RBI.

Lane Stanely hit a double, scoring two runs and driving in two runs. He also drew a walk. Caleb Burnem had a double, walk and two runs scored.

Stewart had a single, walk and two RBIs. Drew Dodson had a single, run, walk and RBI. Connor Imboden also had a single, RBI and two runs scored.

Imboden’s RBI single to center gave Meigs a 2-0 lead in the second.

Wheelersburg then walked four batters in a row, with Lucas Finlaw, Stewart and Dodson all drawing bases-loaded walks to make it 5-0.

Meigs blew the game open in the fifth. Dodson opened with a single, and Burnem’s double put runners on second and third.

Eberts and Young each followed with RBI singles to make it 7-0. Stanley’s two-run double with two outs lifted the lead to 9-0.

Stewart capped off Meigs’ scoring with an RBI single to make it 10-0.

Stewart retired the first two batters of the fifth, but two walks and two singles for Wheelersburg eventually scored a run to continue the game.

Stewart gave up a run in the sixth, but retired the Pirates in order in the bottom of the seventh to advance Meigs to the district finals.

The Marauders will face No. 6 Fairland (18-5), a 7-0 winner over Portsmouth.

The district final is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. in Chillicothe.