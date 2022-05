PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the 3900 block of Stateflower Court Tuesday night.

The call came in at 10:23 p.m.

When officers arrived they found 43-year-old Elvis Blaize with life-threatening gunshot wounds which proved fatal.

At this time investigators are not looking for a suspect and this is an ongoing investigation.

