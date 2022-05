DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ryan Fomby was shot and killed on Memorial Day in 2014. Now, eight years later, his family is still searching for answers. "The only I can think about is my son, and growing up he always loved the holidays and now all I have to look at is his obituary. It's heartbreaking because nothing has been resolved from this, and it's been eight years," Angela Williams said. "This is not fair I have to go through this every day, but it gets worse on his birthday and the day he died, which is Memorial Day. It will never be the same."

