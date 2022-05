This post was updated May 26 at 12:15 a.m. The Bruins wrapped up their season with their best finish since 2018. After failing to reach the match play portion of the tournament in 2019 and 2021, No. 10 UCLA women’s golf finished in fourth place after four rounds of stroke play to propel it to a match play appearance in the NCAA championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, the Bruins were unable to advance any further than they did in 2018, falling 3-2 to Auburn in the first round Tuesday.

