West Side Veterans Memorial Parade set

The American flag is led in to the Forty Fort Cemetery for a special Memorial Day ceremony following the 2021 West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade. A longstanding patriotic tradition will again be held when the 103rd annual West Side Veterans Memorial Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. sharp on Memorial Day, honoring America’s fallen heroes. Times Leader | File Photo

KINGSTON — A longstanding patriotic tradition will again be held when the 103rd annual West Side Veterans Memorial Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. sharp on Memorial Day, honoring America’s fallen heroes.

The parade will begin at Kingston Corners and proceed to the Forty Fort Cemetery, where the annual program will honor all fallen veterans from all wars.

“It’s a somber, but worthy event,” said Rich Pries, Commander of the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston. “Remember why we hold this parade — we honor our fallen brothers and sisters.”

Pries and Commander Chuck Pavlick of Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 are co-chairs of the event.

Pries and Pavlick announced that this year’s guest speaker will be Commander Edward Groth, a Navy veteran with more than 25 years of military service. Groth lives in Mountaintop, with his wife Stacey Acri, also a Navy veteran, former JAG officer and now an attorney serving the Wilkes-Barre area. They have three children — daughter Ava, sons Clark and Jack.

Commander Groth is also a physics teacher at Wyoming Valley West High School, where he enjoys speaking to young men and women who are considering careers in the United States military.

Grand Marshal

This year’s parade Grand Marshall is John Fronzoni, a Marine Corps veteran.

Fronzoni is a full-time Larksville Borough firefighter, a part-time police officer, and he is the president of the Home Association of the American Legion Black Diamond Post 395 in Kingston.

Pries said Fronzoni is continually aiding the community and assisting veterans in need.

The Master of Ceremonies at the Forty Fort Cemetery ceremony will be Michael Ayers, a Marine Corps veteran and past Commander of the Kingston American Legion Post 395.

The West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade is one of several events planned for Memorial Day in Luzerne County. Crowds waving American flags are expected to turn out to honor America’s fallen military heroes.

Parade lineup

Pries and Pavlick said all participants must check-in at Kingston Corners to participate.

“All participants must line up at Kingston Corners,” Pries said.

Pries said the parade will consist of many groups and organizations that have participated in the past and some new organizations will be represented.

Section A — Market & Maple Streets

Kingston/Forty Fort Police

Marine Corps Color Guard

Grand Marshall: John Fronzoni, USMC Veteran

WVW Cheerleaders

WVW Marching Band

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Commander Rich Pries

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Auxiliary

Black Diamond Squadron 395 Sons of the American Legion.

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 American Legion Riders

Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 Commander Chuck Pavlick

Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 Auxiliary

DAV Chapter 102

Air Force Wing

Korean War Vets

Daughters of the American Revolution

Lug Nuts Car Club

NEPA Car Club

All other motorcycle Rider clubs.

Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

Section B — Public Officials

North Sprague Avenue

(Wyoming Seminary gated area)

Luzerne County Sheriffs Department

Kingston Fireman’s marching unit

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer

Kingston Mayor

Kingston Council

Forty Fort Mayor

Forty Fort Council

Swoyersville Mayor

Plymouth Mayor

Edwardsville Mayor

Swoyersville Kiwanis

Luzerne County Council

Kingston Shade Tree Commission

Kingston Historical Society

Section C — United Penn Plaza

Masons

Irem Shriners

Cumulus Radio Group

Art ‘n Vino

Wyoming County Weapons

Blue Chip Farms

Salvation Army Canteen Truck

Boy Scouts of America Troop 154

Boy Scouts of America Troop 143

Section D — Civic Organizations

Market Street & Sprague Avenue

Girls Scouts of America Troops 32208 and 30228

Girls Scouts “The Frontier Girls”

Kingston/ Forty Fort Baseball.

Kingston Huskies

Ed-Lark Hurricanes

Section E — Emergency personnel and vehicles

Main and Market Streets

Wyoming Valley Red Cross Responders

Tim Betz and Son Antique Fire Truck

Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Departments

Edwardsville Fire Department

Swoyersville Fire Department

Additional Fire Departments

All other vehicles/equipment/participants in order in which they arrive.