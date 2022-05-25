ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

West Side Veterans Memorial Parade set

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJuDl_0fpLiSvy00
The American flag is led in to the Forty Fort Cemetery for a special Memorial Day ceremony following the 2021 West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade. A longstanding patriotic tradition will again be held when the 103rd annual West Side Veterans Memorial Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. sharp on Memorial Day, honoring America’s fallen heroes. Times Leader | File Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON — A longstanding patriotic tradition will again be held when the 103rd annual West Side Veterans Memorial Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. sharp on Memorial Day, honoring America’s fallen heroes.

The parade will begin at Kingston Corners and proceed to the Forty Fort Cemetery, where the annual program will honor all fallen veterans from all wars.

“It’s a somber, but worthy event,” said Rich Pries, Commander of the Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 in Kingston. “Remember why we hold this parade — we honor our fallen brothers and sisters.”

Pries and Commander Chuck Pavlick of Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 are co-chairs of the event.

Pries and Pavlick announced that this year’s guest speaker will be Commander Edward Groth, a Navy veteran with more than 25 years of military service. Groth lives in Mountaintop, with his wife Stacey Acri, also a Navy veteran, former JAG officer and now an attorney serving the Wilkes-Barre area. They have three children — daughter Ava, sons Clark and Jack.

Commander Groth is also a physics teacher at Wyoming Valley West High School, where he enjoys speaking to young men and women who are considering careers in the United States military.

Grand Marshal

This year’s parade Grand Marshall is John Fronzoni, a Marine Corps veteran.

Fronzoni is a full-time Larksville Borough firefighter, a part-time police officer, and he is the president of the Home Association of the American Legion Black Diamond Post 395 in Kingston.

Pries said Fronzoni is continually aiding the community and assisting veterans in need.

The Master of Ceremonies at the Forty Fort Cemetery ceremony will be Michael Ayers, a Marine Corps veteran and past Commander of the Kingston American Legion Post 395.

The West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade is one of several events planned for Memorial Day in Luzerne County. Crowds waving American flags are expected to turn out to honor America’s fallen military heroes.

Parade lineup

Pries and Pavlick said all participants must check-in at Kingston Corners to participate.

“All participants must line up at Kingston Corners,” Pries said.

Pries said the parade will consist of many groups and organizations that have participated in the past and some new organizations will be represented.

Section A — Market & Maple Streets

Kingston/Forty Fort Police

Marine Corps Color Guard

Grand Marshall: John Fronzoni, USMC Veteran

WVW Cheerleaders

WVW Marching Band

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Commander Rich Pries

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 Auxiliary

Black Diamond Squadron 395 Sons of the American Legion.

Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 American Legion Riders

Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 Commander Chuck Pavlick

Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 Auxiliary

DAV Chapter 102

Air Force Wing

Korean War Vets

Daughters of the American Revolution

Lug Nuts Car Club

NEPA Car Club

All other motorcycle Rider clubs.

Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

Section B — Public Officials

North Sprague Avenue

(Wyoming Seminary gated area)

Luzerne County Sheriffs Department

Kingston Fireman’s marching unit

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer

Kingston Mayor

Kingston Council

Forty Fort Mayor

Forty Fort Council

Swoyersville Mayor

Plymouth Mayor

Edwardsville Mayor

Swoyersville Kiwanis

Luzerne County Council

Kingston Shade Tree Commission

Kingston Historical Society

Section C — United Penn Plaza

Masons

Irem Shriners

Cumulus Radio Group

Art ‘n Vino

Wyoming County Weapons

Blue Chip Farms

Salvation Army Canteen Truck

Boy Scouts of America Troop 154

Boy Scouts of America Troop 143

Section D — Civic Organizations

Market Street & Sprague Avenue

Girls Scouts of America Troops 32208 and 30228

Girls Scouts “The Frontier Girls”

Kingston/ Forty Fort Baseball.

Kingston Huskies

Ed-Lark Hurricanes

Section E — Emergency personnel and vehicles

Main and Market Streets

Wyoming Valley Red Cross Responders

Tim Betz and Son Antique Fire Truck

Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Departments

Edwardsville Fire Department

Swoyersville Fire Department

Additional Fire Departments

All other vehicles/equipment/participants in order in which they arrive.

Comments / 1

Related
Times Leader

Memorial Day events scheduled across region

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Area Memorial Day commemorations today and tomorrow include:. • Forty Fort: Memorial Day service and remembrance by The 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment living history group, 1:30 p.m., Forty Fort Meeting House, River Street, Forty Fort; please arrive no later than 1:15 p.m.
FORTY FORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forty Fort, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Society
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Edwardsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Kingston, PA
Society
City
Kingston, PA
Kingston, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

Annual carnival back in Jessup for Memorial Day weekend

JESSUP, Pa. — Festivities are also taking place at the Jessup Hose Company #2 on Hill Street as the fire company presents its 30th annual carnival going through Monday. There are rides, games, and food for attendees to enjoy. There will also be live music at different points throughout...
JESSUP, PA
Times News

Fallen Tamaqua man volunteered to serve in Middle East

U.S. Army Capt. Jeffrey Bnosky left for Saudi Arabia on Oct. 27, 1990, even though he wasn’t ordered to go. “When Jeff first went to Fort Leonard Wood, he had a cushy job,” said his father, Joseph Bnosky Jr., of Hometown. “He first went with the engineers and then he had a job taking care of all the shooting ranges and roads and all of that.”
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Splash pad in Scranton opening for holiday weekend

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Friday, Scranton Parks & Recreation employees put out chairs and cleaned up at the Novembrino Splash Park on South 10th Avenue. The splash pad is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, just in time for a few days of hot weather. "For the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Memorial Day#Brothers And Sisters#Navy#Jag#Marine Corps#Larksville Borough
Times Leader

Susquehanna Brewing Co. marks a decade with day-long bash

PITTSTON — The party was on and the drinks were flowing at Susquehanna Brewing Co. on Saturday, as the popular local brewery celebrated a decade in business with a day-long celebration. With live music under the tent, a number of fun games provided by representatives from the Scranton Brewers’...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Drive-in prepares to roll the credits

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Tucked behind the pine trees on a patch of grass in Northumberland County, two giant white screens stand tall. Point Drive-in is a trip back in time to the early days of cinema. The theatre has shown hundreds of films since it opened in 1953 and the process hasn't changed much.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Annual Wayne County Art and Antique Show and Sale

Find artworks from local artisans in a variety of mediums as well as a wide array of antiques and collectibles. An on-site appraiser will evaluate your treasures for an additional fee per item with a limit of five items per person. Women’s club members will provide refreshments for sale including our famous pies. All proceeds from this show benefit local organizations, charities and scholarships awarded to local graduating high school seniors. Hours are July 9 from 10-5 and July 10 from 10-4. Admission is $6 per person or $5 per person with a copy of our advertising, either printed or digital. Visit the Facebook page: Women’s Club of Honesdale or www.womensclubofhonesdale.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

‘Almost immediately I was hooked, I was in love’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In a few weeks Katharine Marianacci of Dallas will compete in the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, a kind of “Olympics of ballet” in New York City. Three days later, in what she admits feels like “kind of a...
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Rally held in Luzerne County to end gun violence

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization in Luzerne County took to the community Saturday calling for an end to gun violence. In Dallas Saturday afternoon a line of mothers holding signs, standing along route 415 all to bring awareness to gun violence. “I don’t want to have to worry every time they walk out the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

LCCC hosts 54th commencement ceremony

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Luzerne County Community College held its 54th annual commencement ceremony on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Liz Murray was this year’s Commencement speaker. Murray is the co-founder and executive director of The Arthur Project, a mentoring program that works intensively with at-risk youth through the duration of middle school. She is a passionate advocate for underserved youth and is working to end generational poverty through relationship-based learning.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Crabby Ron’s Pub & Eatery celebrates new name

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. True or False? A polar bear’s skin is black. Batman’s butler is Albert. And, in order to receive the honor of being on a U.S. postage stamp, a person must first be dead. As a trivia jockey asked each...
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Home & Backyard Giveaway

MOOSIC, Pa. — Give your living space an upgrade with Home & Backyard and The Factory!. One grand prize winner will receive all six of these great prizes:. Just watch WNEP’s Home and Backyard, Saturdays from May 28, 2022 to June 20, 2022. During each show, we’ll display...
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

UPMC donates former Sunbury Hospital

SUNBURY, Pa. — The former UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital was a staple in the city for many years. In early 2020, the hospital closed after more than 100 years. The building has been vacant ever since. But that won't be the case for long, according to officials from the health system. UPMC announced it is donating the building to an economic development group called DRIVE. DRIVE works to develop new businesses in a five-county area of central Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy