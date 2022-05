LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local race to benefit a good cause is back. "Our child was in the NICU in 2018, and just watching the care that he received and our experience with the NICU department, it has always lived very special in our hearts and so it was a no-brainer for us to want to sponsor and give back to current and future NICU patients," said board member and sponsor, Sayde Uerkwitz.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO