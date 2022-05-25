ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas tragedy hits home for Georgia Democratic House nominee Rep. Lucy McBath

By Barnini Chakraborty
 4 days ago

It was a bittersweet primary victory for Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath after the issue she is most associated with, gun control , led the news again on Tuesday, with a fresh round of carnage claiming more than 20 lives at a Texas school.

McBath, a Democratic gun control activist, gained national attention after her son, Jordan Davis, a black teenager, was gunned down by a white man during a 2012 argument sparked by loud music at a gas station.

The shooter, Michael Dunn, used the controversial Stand Your Ground Law for his defense. He was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder as well as three counts of attempted second-degree murder and shooting into a vehicle. He was sentenced to life in prison.

REP. LUCY MCBATH BEATS REP. CAROLYN BOURDEAUX IN GEORGIA DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

McBath used the tragedy to become a gun control activist who spoke at the White House, appeared onstage at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, and testified before Congress. She ran for Congress in 2018 and flipped a Republican-held House seat blue by campaigning on a gun control platform.

On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children and three adults. The massacre at Robbs Elementary School was the deadliest shooting at a primary grade school since 20 children were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, the same year McBath's son was murdered.

"Families ripped apart. Lives changed forever," she tweeted. "It is utterly unconscionable this continues to happen. This will not stop until we act. We should be outraged."

McBath described the "singular fear" that parents face when it comes to the safety of their children.

"We cannot be the only nation where one party sits on their hands as children are forced to cover their faces in fear," she said. "We are exhausted."

Ahead of Tuesday's primary, Michael Bloomberg's gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety, spent $1 million on a new television ad through its super PAC to boost McBath's chances against challenger Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA).

The two squared off in a tough Georgia primary to see who would become the Democratic nominee for the 7th Congressional District. Georgia's GOP-led legislature redrew the 7th District into a deep blue bastion and overhauled the 6th Congressional District, McBath's district, into a reliably red one.

McBath was projected to clear the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff. Her win marks a victory for the progressive faction of the party in a key swing state.

SOSDD
4d ago

yeah but when you don't have anything to keep those mentally disturbed people from being able to walk into a store & purchase a gun without any restrictions then its the people who allow that are as guilty as the person committing the crime

