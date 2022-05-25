ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County police request 13 more detectives in budget as missing persons cases rise

By Hallie Brown
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7CXu_0fpLgTJl00

HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Missing persons and runaway cases are on the rise in Horry County, according to the police department, leading to a request for 13 more detectives.

So far this year, the department has opened up more than 250 cases of both missing persons and runaways, and that number is expected to continue to grow.

The Horry County Police Department currently has 37 detectives, but none are dedicated specifically to missing person cases.

“We’re trying to assign a couple of folks to work nothing but missing person cases in our investigations division,” HCPD Deputy Chief Kenneth Davis said. “It’s more efficient that way, and we’ll be able to cover more ground with two folks that are doing it full time.”

Department leaders said it takes a lot of investigative effort to determine if a person is missing or they don’t want to be found.

Leaders said adding more detectives will give them the support needed to do so.

“Everything we get until we prove otherwise is missing persons case, that comes in with that moniker, even runaways as well,” Davis said. “We have quite a few runway cases that we work, but we work it in until we find the person.”

Other detectives would work on white-collar and fraud cases, hiring, narcotics enforcement, the major crimes unit, and the property crimes unit.

“When we add detectives, we try to keep pace with what crime trends that we’re seeing, and that is one of the things we’ve tried to do over the last serval years,” Davis said.

Officials said all of the additions to the budget would not require a tax or millage increase.

wfxb.com

Man Wanted for Questioning in Connection to Armed Robbery in Florence

Florence Police are searching for a person in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers are looking for the person in this picture for questioning regarding the robbery that happened Wednesday at the store on West Lucas Street. According to the warrant, the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 killed in Georgetown County crash, coroner says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in part of the Grand Strand. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 30-year-old Kyheem Singleton died in a single-vehicle accident on Saints Delight Road. Ridgeway added that Singleton, who was from Georgetown, was pronounced dead at...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly armed robbery at North Charleston mattress shop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly armed robbery that happened at a North Charleston mattress shop on Thursday morning. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to Mattress Deals off Rivers Avenue after receiving a report of a deceased person. Richard Rios Rivera, […]
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

