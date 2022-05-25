ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Man wanted by Pitt County deputies for failing to show up in court

By Jordan Honeycutt
wcti12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAYDEN, Pitt County — An Ayden man is wanted by the Pitt County Sheriff's...

wcti12.com

Comments / 3

Related
WITN

Man charged after delivering contraband at Nash County Detention Center

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been accused of attempting to deliver contraband, including several grams of marijuana and tobacco, at the Nash County Detention Center earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office says detention staff received information about someone possibly planning on dropping off...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver faces DWI after smashing car through building in Nash County, deputies say

DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — An impaired driver crashed through the wall of a health care facility in Nash County early Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported at the Commonwealth Home Health Care in Dortches, which is about 2 miles northeast of Nashville just off Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after she’s found with gunshot wounds along Lee County road, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman with gunshot wounds died after she was found lying in a road in Lee County early Saturday, officials said. The incident was reported as “a disturbance” around 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of Steele Bridge Road, which is about two miles southwest of Sanford, according to a news release from Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ayden, NC
Crime & Safety
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Ayden, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
WNCT

Student arrested, held without bond after threat at D.H. Conley High School

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a D.H. Conley High School student after officials said a social media post indicated a shooting was going to happen there. Deputies arrested Sha’Niyah Pittman, 18, on Thursday afternoon. She was charged with one felony count of communicating a threat of mass […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Pitt County man has been arrested and charged in the murder of another man that occurred Wednesday night. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Mozingo’s Corner Stop. Deputies arrived to find Jaquan Davis, 21, of Greenville lying in […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspect in fatal Greenville pedestrian crash turns himself in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search was on for the driver believed to be involved in a deadly collision that killed a pedestrian Friday night. The Greenville Police issued a media release about an incident that happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the North Memorial Drive and Airport Road in reference […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

Police warn of traffic problems during Fayetteville drug investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday that a drug investigation caused traffic problems in the city. Police and fire units could be seen along Hillsboro Street near Windsor Park Thursday afternoon. Police released little information about the investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Police charge Goldsboro man in fatal hit-and-run

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run last week. Goldsboro Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Little-Arthur Chambers of Goldsboro with felony hit and run causing serious injury/death. Police say on May 19 around 11:10 p.m. they...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro man charged in deadly hit-and-run, victim still unidentified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)- The Goldsboro Police Department said one person has been charged following a deadly crash on U.S. 70. Police said just after 11 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to the area of U.S. 70 West near the William Street exit ramp after a person was reportedly struck by a car. When officers got there, they found unknown Black man at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene and that victim is still unidentified.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace police looking for suspect in larceny from Walmart

WALLACE, Duplin County — Officials with the Wallace Police Department are looking for a suspect in a larceny at Walmart. They said the man also assaulted employees as he was running from the store. Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call 910-285-2126, message the Wallace...
WALLACE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy