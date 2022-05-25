Emergency blood delivery, 25 units, supports victims of Uvalde school shooting

Emergency blood delivery from South Texas Blood & Tissue is supporting victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

The blood center said it sent 25 units of blood to Uvalde via helicopter as a critical need arose at area hospitals and the site of a shooting where the death toll has risen to 19 children and two adults .

"All of us at South Texas Blood & Tissue have the community of Uvalde in our hearts and prayers," said the center. "We will continue to work with hospitals in the area to make blood available as it’s needed and to rebuild their supply for other patients in need."

The tragedy highlights the importance of having blood available before it is needed, according to South Texas Blood & Tissue.

"As we enter a long holiday weekend and the beginning of the summer travel season, our community and others across the country are facing a historic need for blood," said the center.

Anyone interested in scheduling a blood donation at their community blood center can click here . Anyone in South Texas can visit SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.

"You also may schedule a blood donation at University Hospital’s donor center by calling 210-358-2812 or visiting DonateBloodToday.com ," said the center.

An emergency blood drive in Uvalde will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herby Ham Activity Center.

"At South Texas Blood & Tissue, same-day appointments and walk-ins are available at donor rooms, with locations open with normal business hours during the holiday weekend," said the blood center. "To find our locations and hours, visit SouthTexasBlood.org. "