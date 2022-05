Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and his first week sales numbers for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers proves that. He sold close to 300K units in his first week and he even made it to the top of the Billboard charts. There is no doubt that he will continue to top the charts for weeks to come and as it turns out, he is making a big impression on genres outside of the hip-hop world.

