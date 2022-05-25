ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDOT recommends another nearly 2-hour detour

By Stephanie Nutt
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, May 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) recommended a detour in southwestern Kansas that would add a 101-mile, 1-hour and 40-minute detour.

On Tuesday, May 24, KDOT recommended another long detour in south-central Kansas that would add a 90.7-mile, 1-hour and 36-minute detour.

Update: WPD reveals another death threat to city leader

Starting on Tuesday, June 7, around 6 a.m. until Saturday, June 11, around 6 p.m., southbound U.S. Highway 160 south of Burden will be closed due to repairs being done to the railroad crossing.

According to KDOT, southbound traffic will be detoured at Burden on U.S. Highway 160 east to Moline, then south on Kansas Highway 99 through Sedan and then west through Cedar Vale on U.S. Highway 166, then north on Kansas Highway 15 through Dexter and then west on Kansas Highway 15.

KDOT uses state highways for official detour routes for safety, weight and maintenance concerns.

There will be signs directing traffic.

Rustan
4d ago

All kinds of good gravel roads to get you around the south end of Burden that will drop you out south of those tracks. I wonder if the railroad and State of Kansas are going to be filling up everyone’s gas tanks to take their ridiculous detours they have been coming up with this summer? Good grief!

