How to put a contact on a home page?

Another couple of unedited photos from our continuing travels through France that I believe demonstrate the consistent quality and versatility of the Pixel 6 Pro camera. The first shot, of an illuminated Opéra National de Bordeaux Grand Théâtre, was taken at 10 pm last night, just as the last light of day was waning; I think the balance of the bright interior lights and the muted accent lighting along the front of the building behind the columns with the rich blue of the cloudy sky is pretty impressive. The second photo, taken this afternoon at the Public Garden in Bordeaux, displays the capacity of the P6P to reproduce colors in a way that enables us to discern subtle differentiations in the same basic color -- here, the many shades of green. I'm really enjoying this phone. (And my wife is really enjoying my old Pixel 5.) Pixels may not be perfect; but so far at least, they've given me no grounds for complaint.

