How to put a contact on a home page?

By Android Central Question
Android Central
 6 days ago

Welcome to Android Central! I've had an S10, so I'm assuming it would be the same for the S10e -- please correct me if...

Android Central

WLAN / WiFi Roaming missing

In a home network in which a wireless router and one or more wireless repeaters are used, the wireless networks of the individual devices overlap. If a smartphone, tablet or other WLAN device in such an environment automatically changes the connection from the weaker to the stronger wireless network, this is referred to as "WLAN roaming".
Android Central

Battery Puffy on Note 20

Has anyone else had this issue? My work phone which is a Note 20 (not ultra), I've noticed lately hasn't been sitting flat on desks. even with my case on it, it wobbles and the case makes the camera bump flat. If you look at it well, you can see the back is pushing out and I can push it back in like a balloon feeling. It's near 2 years old, so definitely not in warranty any longer. Battery life hasn't had any noticeable change either. Not sure what I should do or continue using it till I either leave my job (moving in a couple of months), and turn it in, or have them get it fixed. I am thinking about doing the first option if it'll make it.
Android Central

Android 11... what happened to call forwarding.

I do not see a call forwarding option in call settings on this phone. There is a caller Id option if you want to turn it on, but that is not the same as call forwarding from a landline to the wireless phone. In Android 10, If call forwarding is set up, the call transfers from my landline over to my wireless phone which rings, and the call can be completed. In Android 11, the call transfers over from the land line, the wireless phone rings, but when answered the call is dropped. Moto or Android need a patch for this. Why would they have this feature in Android 10, but apparently not have it in Android 11?
Android Central

Let's see your Pixel 6 and 6 Pro photos!

Another couple of unedited photos from our continuing travels through France that I believe demonstrate the consistent quality and versatility of the Pixel 6 Pro camera. The first shot, of an illuminated Opéra National de Bordeaux Grand Théâtre, was taken at 10 pm last night, just as the last light of day was waning; I think the balance of the bright interior lights and the muted accent lighting along the front of the building behind the columns with the rich blue of the cloudy sky is pretty impressive. The second photo, taken this afternoon at the Public Garden in Bordeaux, displays the capacity of the P6P to reproduce colors in a way that enables us to discern subtle differentiations in the same basic color -- here, the many shades of green. I'm really enjoying this phone. (And my wife is really enjoying my old Pixel 5.) Pixels may not be perfect; but so far at least, they've given me no grounds for complaint.
deseret.com

What does putting your phone on airplane mode actually do?

What is “airplane mode,” and how does pressing a button to use it on an iPhone affect a 160-foot long, 100,000-pound airplane?. Why it matters: All flight passengers are asked to switch their phones to airplane mode while traveling on an airplane. Airplane mode shuts off the phone’s transmissions, disabling the ability to connect to cellular networks.
Android Central

My GW4 spontaneously unpaired from my Galaxy Z Fold 3

Yep, happened to me last Thursday May 26. Unpaired from my Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra out of the blue, wouldn't let me repair without resetting the watch (4 Classic). As the linked article says, I wondered at the time if it was related to recent install/use of Google Assistant on the watch (which I activated May 23 I think?). That's the only thing I've changed recently. I did the watch reset, and installed a backup I had, but there was still a lot of re-setup I had to do. A pain.
Android Central

Galaxy S5 Black Screen Issue

I am having a black screen issue with my Samsung S5 (Model SM-G900V). I recently dropped the phone on the ground which caused the screen to immediately go black. I've gone through alot of steps in my efforts to fix this issue and have had no success in getting it back in working order.
NewsBreak
Android Central

Hurry — get the S22 Ultra for as low as $199 with the Samsung Memorial Day sale

A lot of Memorial Day sales have passed our desks over the last couple of weeks, but just because the holiday weekend is almost over, it doesn't mean the deals have to stop. Samsung has just launched a pretty epic flash sale that's certainly worthy of your attention: buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra before June 1st and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 of enhanced trade-in credit and a free Galaxy Watch 4.
Android Central

New S22 Ultra - I like it!

Yesterday I pulled the trigger on a new black S22 Ultra with 512 GB (I like Video recording in UHD 60 and don't want to run out of storage). So far I am very happy with it. As a Note fan i was feeling at home instantly. I'm trying out the cameras, especially the zoom capabilities are very impressive. The phone feels good in the hand, I like it more than the little bit top heavy S21 Ultra (my personal opinion). It's bigger than my Note 10 but I am getting used to it quite fast. It is a bit slippery though, so it got a cover to protect it. All Updates are installed now, it feels snappy and I did not notice any lags by now (Exynos processor). Maybe it saved me from getting headaches by not being an early buyer a.k.a. beta tester.
Android Central

Best Verizon phones 2022

Verizon is a great fit for a new Android phone with a fast 5G network. The Pixel 6 is a great pick with great band support for the carrier's network and up-to-date software from Google.
Android Central

Cleaning glue residue off camera lenses

When I remove the separate ESR camera lens it leaves a little bit of glue residue. What would you recommend cleaning that off with that won't damage the lenses, the coating on the lenses, or the coating on the medal frame around the lenses? I just won't that little bit of left over glue good and gone.
Android Central

How many switched from iPhone

Switched from the 13 pro to s22, pretty much on the verge of sending it back after 3 days. The battery life is freaking atrocious on the device. I was very worried with mine when I first bought it due to the poor battery. Coming from my LG V60 I was used to great battery life. It took about a month but now I'm getting 7-8hrs of screen on time per charge.
Android Central

Truly happy with my S22 battery now.

I put it on charger once it hit 10 percent. I ended up with 30 hrs total and 8 hrs SOT with the adaptive battery learning my use plus dialing stuff down when I don't need them. For this being the regular S22, I think this is fantastic. I know...
