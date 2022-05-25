ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

‘Very evil’: Reaction to woman charged with freezing kittens to death

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbL0E_0fpLayhQ00

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is accused of freezing more than a dozen newborn kittens to death at her former residence earlier this year.

52-year-old Susann Veronica Cheslick of Swoyersville was arraigned Tuesday morning on more than 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges.

According to the criminal complaint, 28 newborn kittens were found dead in the freezer of Cheslick’s former Plains Township apartment.

Woman arrested after police find 28 kittens in freezer

Humane officers say dozens of sick cats living in filth were discovered in a Plains Township apartment along South River Street in March, and rescuers removed the cats from the house.

It’s the former residence of 52-year-old, Cheslick, who police say was hospitalized at the time. Weeks later 28 newborn kittens were found frozen to death in her freezer.

“How do you do that? I can’t even see one dead on the road,” asked Lauren Lego, Wyoming.

The Luzerne County SPCA’s Veterinarian examined the deceased kittens, who were only a few days old.
Some still had umbilical cords attached, and the vet says all their noses and mouths were pink in color, indicating that they were alive prior to being placed in the freezer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQ6R3_0fpLayhQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEaRq_0fpLayhQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8Avf_0fpLayhQ00

“I just can’t express how bad that makes me feel. Makes me angry actually, because animals shouldn’t be treated like that, at all,” Lego said.

“She’s an animal lover, we have a puppy at home, a pomeranian. I mean, to hear stuff like that, it’s heartbreaking. Why would you hoard animals, and then freeze them? I don’t understand that at all,” said Hai Vu, Swoyersville.

Cheslick faces more than 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges. The SPCA wants pet owners to know that help is always available.

“Please reach out to us and let us see if there is something we can do or another organization that we can connect you with that may be able to assist in a situation before it becomes a crime,” said Todd Hevner, Executive Director, SPCA of Luzerne County.

Cheslick was released on unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Juliette
4d ago

I just hope that she doesn't get away with a slap on the wrist like most do. She'll go right back and do it again.

Reply
9
Stacy Weston
3d ago

What about the case of the 9 year old Luzerne County boy who is beating, kicking and dragging his puppy? Video evidence exists and witnesses are willing to testify. For some reason AFTER viewing the disturbing video, the ADA decided there wasn't enough to charge him. So beating the crap out of a dog is okay if it's done by a child? Are we waiting for him to kill the dog? Seriously?! The Humane Officers are working tirelessly to build these cruelty and neglect cases, but apparently the ADA, judges and courts don't view harming an innocent living being as a crime. The Officers can only do so much, they are doing their jobs, it's the judicial system that drops the ball when these criminals get away with this. Often people blame the Humane Officers for not doing thier jobs when it's the courts that are to blame. It's disgusting and I don't know how these prosecutors, ADAs and judges sleep at night.

Reply
4
Related
WBRE

Kingston police find parents of lost child

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police were asking the public for helping in finding the parents of a lost child. According to Kingston Police Department, officers located a lost child Friday evening. At 6:56 p.m. Kingston police stated the child has been reunited with his mother and is safe.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Baby left in car while parents break into house, police say

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY— Police say a Lycoming County couple was arrested for trying to break into a condemned apartment while their 2-year-old child was in the car. The Old Lycoming Township Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and upon arriving on the scene, police say they witnessed Brandon […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Harrisburg man struck by three vehicles in Columbia County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A man from Harrisburg is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Columbia County.  According to Police paperwork, the victim, Julio Cesar Perez was traveling in the car with his husband Andres Garcia Arce when they got into a fight.   Police say as the fight continued, Garcia […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of seriously injuring 5-month-old girl in his care

ALLENWOOD – A man has been accused of seriously injuring an infant he was caring for in Union County while her mother was at work. Owen Wesley Moore, 31, of Cogan Station in Lycoming County, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. He was committed to the Union County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
UNION COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Plains Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Swoyersville, PA
City
Plains Township, PA
Newswatch 16

Child hit by pickup truck in Plains Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An elementary school student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County. Authorities say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of Solomon Plains Elementary. The student was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Abbott Street...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania man killed in N.J. crash, police say

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

At least four dead in home explosion in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least four people are dead after an explosion in Montgomery county. The blast happened at a home in Pottstown Thursday night. Officials say there may be two people who are unaccounted for, another two people were transported to the hospital for injuries. Three homes were destroyed in the explosion. […]
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Animal Cruelty#T Express#Cat#Freezer Humane#Veterinarian
WBRE

Lycoming County man killed while cutting down trees

MCHENRY TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to a scene in Jersey Mills on Wednesday morning along with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Fire, and EMS personnel. Joseph Shoemaker, age 66, died due to massive blunt force trauma while felling trees says the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Officials say Shoemaker […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
WBRE

Elementary student hit by car in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where an elementary school student was hit by a vehicle in Plains Township Friday afternoon. According to the Plains police chief, officers responded to the report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbott and Bailey Street. Eyewitness News was told […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police: Wilkes-Barre man stole money from deceased veteran

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after police say he stole money from a deceased veteran. Plains Township Police say Robert Hickey, age 43, used a deceased man’s debit card to take out money from an ATM and purchase goods in a Plains Township Sheetz on April 6. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with assault of 5-month-old in Union County

GREGG TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a Union County man is in custody after assaulting a 5-month-old child. According to law enforcement, on Saturday, April 30, troopers from PSP-Milton responded to the Evangelical Community Hospital for a 5-month-old female that was unresponsive. Police say around 10:00 a.m., 911 received a call […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Juveniles charged in connection with Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday. Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two juveniles charged with arson in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two juvenile males were charged with arson, burglary, and other related charges on Friday, May 27. Officials say fire crews along with the Selinsgrove Borough Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire on Market Street in Selinsgrove earlier this year in March. Through an investigation, police learned that two juvenile […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Suspected candle fire sends two to hospital

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is badly damaged and a family is displaced after a fire in Kingston Township. A fire broke out in Echo Valley Estates just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. Trucksville firefighters arrived on scene and called for backup. At firefighters say that at the time of the blaze […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy