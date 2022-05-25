Kansas lawmakers respond to elementary school shooting in Texas

UVALDE, Tex. (KSNW) — At least 19 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas , near San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Greg Abbott said it is believed the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, abandoned his car and entered the school where he opened fire with a handgun and possibly a rifle before responding officers shot and killed him.

Kansas lawmakers have voiced their concern for the situation and offered prayers for the victims and their families:

Sen. Roger Marshall (R), in a tweet, said , “Absolutely devastated to hear about the [at least] 14 children and 1 teacher who died in Texas today. Our hearts and prayers are with their families during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R) also went to Twitter, saying , “Robba and I are heartbroken. This is horrifying news and every parent, teacher or community’s nightmare. We join all Americans in mourning the lives of the children and teacher lost to this senseless act of evil.”

Congressman Ron Estes (R) said in a Facebook post , “The stories and images coming from Uvalde, Texas, are horrific and heart-wrenching. We mourn together as a nation over these lost lives and pray for healing and revival in this country.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R) tweeted , “I am heartbroken to hear the news out of Uvalde, Texas. Join me in praying for the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community as they navigate this horrific event. Thank you to the brave law enforcement officers and first responders that arrived on the scene.”

Rep. Sharice Davids (D) also posted to Twitter, saying , “I’m heartbroken for the families in Uvalde, Texas who lost a loved one today – most of them young children with so much life left to live. Another community is once again dealing with the devastating fallout from a senseless act of gun violence. When will enough be enough?”

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday .

“Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to stand up to the [gun] lobbies,” Biden said Tuesday night. “It’s time to turn this pain into action.”

