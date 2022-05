KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs (9-6) blew out the Sioux Falls Canaries (5-10) in the second game of the three-game weekend series Saturday night by a score of 22-1. After Monarchs starting pitcher Matt Hall kept the Canaries in the cage for the top of the first, Willie Abreu led the Monarchs’ offense off with a bang as he sent the first pitch the Monarchs offense saw to the right field “Home Run Hill”. Three batters later, Matt Adams sent a towering shot to the clubhouse past right field to bring in Gaby Guerrero and make the score 3-0. Little did anyone know, this was only the beginning to the Monarchs’ explosive night on offense.

