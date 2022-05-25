Meskers: Don’t tell the families guns don’t kill people. They know better.

Submitted by Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo. With the end of the most recent legislative session, we saw success in stopping bad legislation aimed at eroding local control of zoning. These proposed bills would not have resolved the lack of affordable housing in Connecticut. There is no question that affordable housing is of vital interest to support the economy in Connecticut. We just seek local solutions to address this issue, not state mandates. We also know that the effort to stop such legislation and protect local infrastructure, schools and the environment will need to continue as there will be an ongoing effort to push state mandated zoning legislation in future sessions. Our mission will continue to endeavor to protect local autonomy as well as to continue to strive to attain the 10% affordable housing mandate.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO