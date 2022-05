CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Wind Surge fell short to the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-5 on Thursday night as eleven hits and nine runs fueled the Hooks comeback to victory. Wichita struck first as Chris Williams hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to give the Surge an early 3-0 lead. Williams finished the night one for four with three RBIs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO