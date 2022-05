FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old boy from Stockton after he was last seen in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says Nehemiah Leslie was reported missing in Stockton on Saturday, April 16. Nehemiah was last seen on Friday, May 27 in the area of Church […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO