After an extended trial which has lit the internet on fire, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers are set to give their closing arguments in the case on May 27. From there, the jury will be asked to deliberate on everything they heard during the trial, and render a verdict as to whether Depp or Heard should be forced to pay the other, and how much that payment should amount to.

