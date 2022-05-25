Jose Trevino’s game-winning hit in 11th helps Yankees snap skid

On a night the suddenly sputtering Yankees needed some inspiration, they found some from an unlikely source.

Jose Trevino’s RBI single didn’t just lift the Yanks to a needed 7-6 win in 11 innings, halting their season-worst losing streak at three games. His game-winning moment came replete with an extra-special personal tie.

“I know ya’ll saw some tears, and there’s a reason behind it,” Trevino said after his second-career walk-off RBI. “My dad was a huge Yankees fan. … He always put me in these scenarios. Ninth inning, down one, need a base hit to tie or win the game at Yankee Stadium.

“My dad [Joe] passed away in 2013 and today was his birthday. It was definitely a special moment, that’s why the tears were there. It would’ve been awesome for him to be here, but I know that he’s watching.”

Trevino and Gleyber Torres (two) also belted three of the Yankees’ four home runs on a night that DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from the lineup with left wrist discomfort and received a cortisone shot. Giancarlo Stanton also was pinch hit for by Estevan Florial in the seventh inning due to tightness in his right calf and will undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday.

Jose Trevino celebrates after hitting a game-winning single in the 11th inning of the Yankees’ 7-6 win over the Orioles. AP

Anthony Rizzo also went deep earlier in the game — only his second homer in May after nine in April — against Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann for the AL-leading Yanks (30-13).

“It’s awesome. I tell the guys all the time that adversity is coming for you,” Aaron Boone said. “We’ve certainly hit some here these last few days, but the season stops for no one. We just have to keep fighting. … This game embodied that.”

The Yanks entered the game facing what Boone acknowledged as their first true adversity of the season, with three straight losses for the first time alongside the Josh Donaldson incident/suspension, the IL assignments of Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman, and the COVID-list absences of Kyle Higashioka (activated Tuesday), Donaldson and Joey Gallo.

“We’ve had a tough stretch recently, but all year we’ve been picking each other up, and this was a great example,” shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa said.

Breakout reliever Michael King entered with a 3-2 lead following Austin Hays’ leadoff homer off Yanks starter Jordan Montgomery in the seventh. King allowed a single and a walk before surrendering a three-run homer to right by former Yankee Rougned Odor for a 5-3 game. It was only the second home run permitted by King in 27 innings this season.

But Torres ripped his second solo homer of the game off the lefty Zimmermann in the bottom of the inning, and Trevino added a two-out RBI single four batters later off reliever Logan Gillaspie for a 5-5 tie.

Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta and Clarke Schmidt recorded the next nine outs — one inning apiece — before the Orioles grabbed a 6-5 lead against Schmidt in the 11th when third baseman Marwin Gonzalez couldn’t handle Hays’ hard grounder with the infield in, enabling Ryan McKenna to score.

Gleyber Torres hits one of his two home runs in the Yankees’ win over the Orioles. Robert Sabo

The Yanks came back to tie again on Kiner-Falefa’s single to center in the bottom half against Bryan Baker. After Gonzalez also singled, Trevino recorded his third RBI of the game with a single down the left-field line.

Kiner-Falefa, who was acquired along with catcher Ben Rortvedt and Donaldson from the Twins in the offseason, recalled the Trevino’s only previous walk-off hit with Texas against Colorado on June 17, 2018. Kiner-Falefa also scored from second on that hit, which occurred on Father’s Day.

“He had just told me about [his father’s birthday] and had watery eyes,” Kiner-Falefa said of Trevino. “That was a cool moment for me to be able to score the winning run [then], and to be able to score the winning run again in the same situation, on a bigger stage, with the Yankees.

“It was a cool moment for him to really earn those pinstripes. It’s something you can’t explain and he’s gonna remember it for the rest of his life.”