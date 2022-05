LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An internationally renown Louisville native's artwork is on sale and the proceeds go towards a scholarship for the advancement of women. According to a press release, fiber artist Mary Craik, 95, died in 2019 and left behind about 200 pieces ready to be sold. The money will go towards a scholarship fund for women at the University of Louisville.

