ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Marshall wins GOP nod for Alabama AG, others races undecided

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zw6UD_0fpLY3uM00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Incumbent Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general and faces a Democratic challenger in the fall. But three other statewide races weren’t decided immediately.

Alabama 2022 Primary Election Results

Four GOP candidates were on the primary ballot to succeed Republican incumbent John Merrill as Alabama’s top elections officer, secretary of state. A runoff is possible, and the eventual winner faces a Democrat in November.

The ballot also included statewide races for state auditor and an Alabama Supreme Court seat. Voters also approved a constitutional amendment to fund work on state parks and historical sites.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is again on the rise in Alabama after weeks in decline, with more than 130 being treated statewide for the first time since late March. While state statistics show hospitalizations crept up this week to reach 132 on Thursday, that’s only a fraction of the number […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Birmingham Starbucks becomes first in Alabama to unionize

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Starbucks in Birmingham has become the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the 20th Street South Starbucks who supported the unionization effort said the vote was overwhelming, 27-1. A representative of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) confirmed the preliminary results. “I am thankful to both our community […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Undecided#Election#Gop#Alabama Ag#Wiat#Republican#Democratic#Alabama Supreme Court
CBS 42

Michigan students walk out to support Robb school in Texas

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School, the Michigan school where four were killed in November, walked out Thursday and formed a ‘U’ on the football field to show support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas. “We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS 42

New job portal gives students in west Alabama employment opportunities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students ages 14 to 18 looking for jobs in West Alabama can now search for employment through a new job portal. The Tuscaloosa County Commission and West Alabama Works partnered to launch I.G.N.I.T.E Student Jobs. I.G.N.I.T.E’s acronym stands for seven values it hopes to teach students entering the workforce: Integrity, Gratitude, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jury’s duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn’t track public debate

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A seven-person civil jury in Virginia will resume deliberations Tuesday in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard. What the jury considers will be very different from the public debate that has engulfed the high-profile proceedings. For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard says she suffered at […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

How does Alabama issue missing child alerts?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May 25 is National Missing Children’s Day, but how are missing children in Alabama rescued every day? The Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) is responsible for issuing Amber Alerts and Emergency Missing Child Alerts. They also work alongside the Alabama Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a faction of a nationwide organization. […]
GARDENDALE, AL
CBS 42

Florida woman resentenced to life in prison for 1997 murder

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was convicted of the 1997 murder of 25-year-old taxi driver Richard Phillips when she was 15-years old, will remain in prison after an appeals court decided to uphold her life sentence. In 2020, Rebecca Falcon received a new sentencing, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

ALEA’s ‘101 Days of Safety’ begins with Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Memorial Day weekend is expected to be busy for travelers. AAA expects 3.92 million travelers to hit the road this weekend. That’s up 8.3% from 2021 and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants drivers to remain safe during their travels throughout the entire summer. Friday is the kick-off of their […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tennessee man killed in Shelby County crash

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck Thursday one mile north of Alabaster, in Shelby County. Stanley Williams, 72, of Tennessee, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe while driving on I-65. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend. Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Cause of death for child found in suitcase in Indiana determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy