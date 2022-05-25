Marshall wins GOP nod for Alabama AG, others races undecided

Incumbent Steve Marshall has won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general and faces a Democratic challenger in the fall.

But three other statewide races weren’t decided immediately. Four GOP candidates were on the primary ballot to succeed Republican incumbent John Merrill as Alabama’s top elections officer, secretary of state.

A runoff is possible, and the eventual winner faces a Democrat in November.

The ballot also included statewide races for state auditor and an Alabama Supreme Court seat.

Voters also approved a constitutional amendment to fund work on state parks and historical sites.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.